Logan star Dafne Keen returns to Marvel in shocking new Deadpool and Wolverine trailer

Deadpool and Wolverine has released a new trailer just days before release – and it includes a huge, shocking return.

Dafne Keen is back, presumably as X-23, and she's seen talking to Hugh Jackman's Wolverine in the footage. Check it out below.

Deadpool & Wolverine | Final Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The whole trailer has far more of a sombre, serious tone than you'd expect from the Merc with a Mouth, with an emphasis on Wolverine's status as an iconic X-Men member and the people Wade Wilson loves. It's pretty heartwarming.

Deadpool and Wolverine arrives in just a few days, and we're sure it's going to contain even more cameos than Keen. "We didn't want any of the cameos or characters to be the story of the movie," director Shawn Levy has previously said. "But they are peppered in throughout. There's a lot of characters. The internet is a delight of rumors about the multitude of character cameos that are in this movie. Some rumors are true, some are way off base."

The marketing has been heavy on the Loki connections, too, so we're going to be in for a multiversal adventure through the Marvel timeline when the movie does arrive. And, judging by this new teaser, it's going to be an emotional journey, too.

Keen, meanwhile, was recently seen as Jedi Padawan Jecki in Star Wars show The Acolyte, which is streaming on Disney Plus now.

Deadpool and Wolverine arrives July 25 in the UK and July 26 in the US. You can keep up to date with everything the MCU has in store with our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows, and find out how to watch the Marvel movies in order through the link.