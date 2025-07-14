New Fantastic Four clip hints at an impossible choice for Marvel's First Family as it's revealed Galactus wants Reed Richards and Sue Storm's baby

A new Fantastic Four clip reveals what – or should we say 'who' – the movie's villain Galactus really wants: Franklin, Reed Richards and Sue Storm's baby.

In the clip, which you can watch below, Marvel's First Family is at a press conference after what appears to be their return from space. "Can you take us through how you defeated Galactus?" a reporter asks Reed (Pedro Pascal), to which Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) replies, "We didn't."

"Not yet," Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) corrects him. "Not yet, we didn't."

"We attempted to negotiate," Reed continues. "But Galactus… he asked too high a price."

"Well, what does he want?" asks another reporter. "He asked for our child," Reed says.

We already know that Vanessa Kirby's Sue will be pregnant with baby Franklin in the new Marvel movie thanks to other teasers, but it seems the extent of his power is still being kept under wraps. "It's not just adults that have superpowers," the actor previously teased, so Franklin must be a pretty special baby – and especially so if Galactus wants to get his world-destroying hands on him… In the comics, Franklin is a very, very powerful mutant with reality-altering powers.

Ralph Ineson will play the planet-devouring villain in the movie, which is the first installment of Marvel Phase 6, while Julia Garner is his herald, the Silver Surfer. WandaVision's Matt Shakman is in the director's chair.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrives in UK cinemas on July 24 and US theaters on July 25. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way in 2025 and beyond.