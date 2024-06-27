Future Games Show at Gamescom to broadcast on August 21

GamesRadar is thrilled to reveal that our flagship digital showcase, the Future Games Show, will return on August 21 during this year’s Gamescom event.

The third outing for the Future Games Show in 2024 will offer illuminating deep dives on fall's most-anticipated games, exciting world premieres and updates concerning the best and brightest indies and AA sleeper hits.

Our Summer Showcase aired in June, featuring the latest news about a selection of scintillating titles, including exclusive insights from Once Human, The Casting of Frank Stone and Eternal Strands, plus nine world premieres.

Read on for information about how you can participate in this year’s Future Games Show at Gamescom, as well as details on how to join our co-streaming program.

Future Games Show Summer Showcase breaks records

The Future Games Show Summer Showcase reached a record-breaking 11 million live show and opening weekend views, growing over 20% year-on-year.



With over 300 co-streaming partners, we're delighted that so many creators are joining us in our mission to discover something new, sharing off-radar AA games and ingenious indies with their audiences and friends.



Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2) and Britt Baron (Tifa Lockhart in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth) led viewers through a meaty lineup of trailers on June 8, covering over 50 games in just under 90 minutes.

From a first-look at gorgeous adventure Bogdan's Cross, to Goat Simulator 3’s chaotic Multiverse of Nonsense DLC, those who tuned in were treated to nine world premieres and plenty of exclusive wishlist-expanding gameplay.

(Image credit: Future)

How to take part in the Future Games Show

Nobody Wants to Die appeared in the FGS Summer Showcase, one of the most-wanted games of summer showcase season. (Image credit: Plaion)

The Future Games Show is the perfect venue to debut your unannounced game, share new information about an existing title, and reach new audiences.

The Future Games Show reaches around 11 million live viewers on each broadcast and over 50 million total views across all content per show, with many titles seeing huge increases in Steam wishlists from appearing in the event.

Indie or AAA, we want to showcase the most exciting and innovative games of 2024 and beyond, with all titles considered for broadcast.

Developers can nominate their game by filling in the Future Games Show 2024 nomination form or getting in touch via the addresses below:

Editorial:

james.jarvis@futurenet.com – Executive Producer

ben.malley@futurenet.com – Producer

Sponsorship:

melissa.makhmaltchi@futurenet.com – Commercial Lead (US)

kevin.stoddart@futurenet.com – Commercial Lead (UK)

Pitch Your Game With The Indie Elevator Pitch

Are you a solo developer or small team hoping to get your game noticed?



The FGS Summer Showcase introduced an ambitious new initiative to increase the visibility of up-and-coming indies.



Developers worldwide were called upon to create their own Indie Elevator Pitches and share their games with the Future Games Show via a brand-new video submission form. Click below to share your upcoming project:

Regardless of where you’re at with your game’s development, if you’re working on an exciting project you’d like to share with the world, you can find out more information and send us your pitches above. Check out the video for some inspiration.

Our Humble Thank You For Raising $51k+ for Charity

(Image credit: Humble)

Our first Future Games Show Humble Bundle was also revealed during the Summer Showcase. The Future Games Show Discovery Bundle features a curated list of games that have popped up in our events over the years, including Gloomwood, The Entropy Centre and En Garde.

The FGS Discovery Pack is Humble's best-selling bundle of the summer gaming season, raising over $51k for charity. Sadly, the bundle has now finished, but look out for news of a fresh bundle during our Gamescom event on Aug 21.

A (Brief) History of the Future Games Show

The Future Games Show is GamesRadar's flagship games showcase, which has featured over 600 games from the industry’s leading developers and publishers, including Capcom, Private Division, Square Enix, Team17, Sony, Thunderful, Xbox, Sega, Frontier, Ubisoft, Bandai Namco, Paradox Interactive, Devolver, and many more leading developers.



The event is broadcast live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook and all major streaming platforms, and hosted by famous video-game voice actors. Our Summer Showcase was hosted by the rootin’-tootin’ duo of Roger Clark (Arthur Morgan in Red Dead Redemption 2) and Britt Baron (Tifa Lockhart in Final Fantasy VII Rebirth), who sat down for an illuminating interview after the show, which you can watch here:

A selection of previous hosts include Nolan North and Emily Rose (Uncharted), Ben Starr and Samantha Béart (FFXVI & Baldur’s Gate 3), David Hayter and Debi Mae-West (Metal Gear Solid), and Troy Baker and Laura Bailey (The Last of Us 2).

If you’re keen for more details, check out everything you need to know about the Future Games Show right here and watch highlights from previous shows.

How to watch the Future Games Show

The Future Games Show is broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and all major streaming platforms, including Steam. (Image credit: Future)

The Future Games Show will broadcast three events in 2024:

Future Games Show: Spring Showcase - March 21, 2024

Future Games Show Summer Showcase - June 8, 2023

Future Games Show @Gamescom - August 21, 2024

You can watch future events by subscribing to the offical FGS YouTube and TikTok channels, GamesRadar's Twitch, our Facebook page, YouTube channel, Twitter, and the website, GamesRadar.com.

Join the Future Games Show co-streamer program

(Image credit: Future)

The Future Games Show invites you to join our co-streamer program for 2024, joining a rapidly growing family of over 150+ creators, with benefits including:

Early access to show partner information and announcements

Special logos and co-streaming assets

A chance to enter VIP co-streamer programs with merchandise from featured partners, including the Future Creators program working with key partners

The official co-streamer program is open to anyone, whether you’re an established broadcaster, or starting to grow your community.



You can apply for the Future Games Show Official Co-Streamer Program right here.

