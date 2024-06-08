Dead by Daylight dev says The Casting of Frank Stone came directly from fans asking for a single-player experience

As part of the Future Games Show Summer Showcase, we've got some fresh new info about The Casting of Frank Stone - the upcoming single-player Dead by Daylight game that's in development as a joint partnership between Behaviour Interactive and Supermassive Games.

In an exclusive new interview, both Behaviour and Interactive and Supermassive Games help shed light on the hotly anticipated title, with Dave Richard, senior creative director at Behaviour Interactive, admitting that a single-player experience is something "our fans have been requesting quite a lot".

Described as a "classic Supermassive cinematic adventure game" by Supermassive Games' creative director, Steve Goss, The Casting of Frank Stone will tell a dark, grizzly serial killer horror story that starts with a missing child in 1963.

"One thing we really latched onto quickly was the idea of how a piece of creative art could become a vehicle for horror. In our case, that's a Super 8 film that's being made by a group of teenage characters on the site of an infamous serial killer's crimes," explains Paul Martin, game director at Supermassive Games. "That felt like a vehicle where we could bring in other influences of horror that we really liked."

With the two developers using the same source material for both The Casting of Frank Stone and Dead by Daylight, they're hoping that Dead by Daylight fans will see the connections between the two games.

The Casting of Frank Stone is dropping sometime in 2024, but with no concrete date set, you can wishlist the game on Steam now to stay up to date on this joint venture.

