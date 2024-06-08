Once Human gives post-apocalyptic survival a supernatural twist in a world full of wild mutations

It has been described as "the most anticipated survival game of 2024", and we now know a lot more about Once Human thanks to the exclusive interview shown during the Future Games Show Summer Showcase.

Following an apocalyptic event in which extra-terrestrial Stardust has contaminated the world, Metas are the last remaining humans who have become one with the alien substance. As a Meta you must explore the Nalcott Continent across a wide range of environments, surviving by hunting, fishing, and growing crops, while gathering materials to craft custom equipment.

You'll need to stay on your toes as the corruption by Stardust has lead to wild mutations known as Deviations, and some of these have manifested as giant eldritch horrors intent on wiping out the last traces of humanity. However, Deviations aren't all bad, as you can also capture many of them and then use their abilities to assist you, whether they're harvesting materials, cooking meals, defending your territory, or acting as your personal bodyguard.

You can build a settlement anywhere to set up a base, or even construct a mobile stronghold on wheels to take it with you on your travels. With over 4,000 Metas on a server, collaboration is key as you'll need to forge alliances with other players to protect one another from monster attacks and looting raids, while also launching Conquests of your own to gather rare loot.

Once Human launches for PC on July 9, 2024, with console and mobile releases to be confirmed at a later date. On June 10 the final open beta on Steam begins, and you can pre-register now for extra rewards once the game is available.

If you’re looking for more excellent games from today's Future Games Show, have a look at our official Steam page.