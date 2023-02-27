Pokemon Scarlet and Violet DLC The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero revealed

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s first wave of DLC has been announced.

The Pokemon Company has rounded off its Pokemon Day stream with the DLC announcement, revealing that The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero will come in two parts this year. You’ll start with The Teal Mask during the Fall of 2023 and The Indigo Disk in the Winter.

The basic narrative drive through both new slices of content is that you’re on a school trip going beyond Paldea, which means there are new lands to journey to and new Pokemon to meet and catch.

The Teal Mask sends you to the land of Kitakami as part of a collaboration with another school. Alongside great mountain towers, you've got rice paddies and apple orchards to check out alongside a local festival.

As for The Indigo Disk, you'll be heading to the Blueberry Academy as part of an exchange. While each update sends you somewhere new, The Pokemon Company has confirmed that the story between the two is connected.

As for the new pocket pals, from the trailer alone, we can see more than 12 familiar 'mons that are new to the game that you can add to your team. That's not all, though, as the developer has since confirmed you've got over 230 returning Pokemon to see between both updates.

Here are the new Pokemon we've seen so far.

Milotic

Yanma

Ninetales

Shiftry

Chingling

Vikavolt

Zebstrika

Degong

Metagroos

Espurr

Alcremie

Whimsicott

Just like in Pokemon Sword and Shield, the DLC will be paid. Alongside what's been shown, you're also getting some new outfits to mark each trip.

That's not all, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet getting new Walking Wake and Iron Leaves Legendaries, which you can battle in a new raid right now.