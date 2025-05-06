Pokemon TCG is dropping another split expansion, and resellers are gonna have a field day

Prepare for another frenzied rush to grab the latest Pokemon TCG set, because a new split expansion is on the way this July.

Rather than fans scrambling to get a singular line of products, they may need to double their efforts for the next Pokemon TCG expansion because it will be divided into two - Black Bolt and White Flare. Both will launch July 18, 2025, and are supported by a range of products that revolve around the Unova region seen in the Black & White video games (alongside Scarlet & Violet's Indigo Disk DLC).

Unsurprisingly, this means that this addition to one of the best card games will focus on the 156 Pokemon from the Unova region - think Snivy, Pansear, Tepig and other Gen 5 creatures. As noted in the press release, these Pokemon will also appear as an "illustration rare or special illustration rare style card found in Scarlet & Violet - Black Bolt or Scarlet & Violet - White Flare associated products." In addition, there are variations between each set for:

Six Pokémon ex

Eight ultra rare Pokemon and Supporter cards

One illustration rare or special illustration rare card for each Unova Pokemon

One special illustration rare Supporter card

Just like in the video games, both versions will champion a different Legendary Pokemon; Black Bolt features Zekrom, while White Flare has Reshiram. Boosting this sense of nostalgia are foil pattern and Basic Energy cards with Black & White designs.

Speaking of which, this split expansion brings some fancy effects with it - namely stylized Black White rare cards with a monochromatic design. When coupled with three different parallel foil sets, it feels as if this is a collector's dream.

Or nightmare, if the current situation continues. It's been notoriously hard to get Destined Rivals stock or Prismatic Evolutions stock, and the promise of hard-to-find content for Black Bolt and White Flare promises a similar rush. All we can hope is that The Pokemon Company's promise of "maximizing production" for new Trading Card Game expansions holds true.

Here's a breakdown of the product line for White Flare and Black Bolt.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Available July 18

Black Bolt or White Flare Elite Trainer Box: These packs include nine boosters and one illustration rare style promo card with either Thundurus (Black Bolt) or Tornadus (White Flare).

These packs include nine boosters and one illustration rare style promo card with either Thundurus (Black Bolt) or Tornadus (White Flare). Black Bolt or White Flare Binder Collection: Features five boosters and a nine-pocket album with Zekrom (Black Bolt) or Reshiram (White Flare).

Features five boosters and a nine-pocket album with Zekrom (Black Bolt) or Reshiram (White Flare). Unova Poster Collection: This release gets you two boosters and three promo cards featuring starter Pokemon Snivy, Tepig and Oshawott. A full-size, two-sided poster is included as well.

This release gets you two boosters and three promo cards featuring starter Pokemon Snivy, Tepig and Oshawott. A full-size, two-sided poster is included as well. Unova Mini Tin: You'll get one booster pack for Black Bolt and one for White Flare in this tin, an art card, and a sticker card that'll match your tin's artwork.

Available August 1

Black Bolt or White Flare Tech Sticker Collection: Fans will receive three boosters with this item, an illustration rare style promo card with either Reuniclus (Black Bolt) or Gothitelle (White Flare) and a single sticker sheet.

Fans will receive three boosters with this item, an illustration rare style promo card with either Reuniclus (Black Bolt) or Gothitelle (White Flare) and a single sticker sheet. Unova Victini Illustration Collection: This pack has two boosters, an illustration rare style promo card featuring Victini, a premium parallel Poke Ball card with Victini, and an oversize Victini illustration rare style foil promo card.

Available August 22

Black Bolt or White Flare Booster Bundle: You'll be able to get six boosters with this box.

Are you excited about the new release, or are you also wary thanks to the reseller headache of the past few months? Let yourself be heard in the comments below.

Want something to take your mind off Pokemon card scarcity? Don't miss the best board games or the best tabletop RPGs.