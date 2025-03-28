Pokémon Company issues statement around barren TCG stock, with promises of "maximizing production" for new Trading Card Game expansions

Fans are having one heck of a time acquiring Pokémon Trading Cards right now. With resellers buying up stock and putting it back on sale for inflated prices, it's no wonder Pokemon TCG collectors are becoming frustrated with their inability to purchase cards. Thankfully, the Pokemon Company has taken note, and issued a statement that promises larger production numbers for Pokemon TCG expansions in the future.

For a little context, Pokemon Prismatic Evolutions cards are now only very slowly trickling back into stock after each release saw shelves gutted over and over again – I've been updating the guide daily and it's kinda awful to witness.

On today's release of Pokemon Journey Together, I've seen much the same story across web stores: stock flying off the shelves before anyone's had a chance to shout "I choose you". And with Pokemon Destined Rivals on the way there's much concern from fans that we'll be in for the same ride with these sought after expansions for one of the best card games around.

Journey Together, where? (Image credit: Catherine Lewis) You can still nab some Journey Together cards if you're quick. Here are retailers with stock right now in the US:

⚡ Amazon

⚡ Walmart

⚡ Miniature Market

⚡ Best Buy

In a recent statement, Pokemon Company International has thanked fans of the Trading Card Game for their "continued support and patience", noting that the company is "committed to providing a smooth purchasing experience and employ technology that helps get products into the hands of fans first and foremost." That may be true for their own website, but each other retailer out there selling Pokemon TCG stock is responsible for their own bot-thwarting software, which the company sadly has no sway over.

The full statement can be found on the official Pokemon website.

This comes after the Pokemon CEO responded to fans calls for more rare cards to be printed, which fans have been very vocal about for a while, though whether this recent promise will mean rare cards will become less rare is another matter entirely.

A statement like this is going to be just the beginning of a whole boatload of bureaucracy within the company to set things right. The hope is that eventually it will pan-out into a plan for improving Pokemon Trading Card stock for fans, though time will tell if Pokemon TCG expansions will actually become easier to get hold of.

