The 45 greatest Marvel Cinematic Universe characters

There is nothing like the Marvel Cinematic Universe - and there may never be again. In its sprawling universe that spans movies and TV, just who are some of the greatest characters to come out on top?

Ever since Iron Man blew up the summer box office in 2008, Marvel Studios has enjoyed rare prominence as one of the most famous and enviable movie studios in the world. Backed by the deep pockets of Disney and armed with a vast comic book library, Marvel has turned obscure characters - like Thor, Captain America, Black Panther, and especially the Guardians of the Galaxy - into pop culture icons. Under the shadow of the MCU, the hallowed halls of Comic-Con have become ground zero for everyone to find the next big thing.

With so many characters to pick from, who are actually the greatest characters in the MCU? Whether they're bit players in one of the streaming shows or one of the original Avengers, these are the greatest characters who inhabit the ever-expanding Marvel Cinematic Universe.

45. Grandmaster

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

He's the face that runs the place, and that place is the Contest of Champions. Introduced in Thor: Ragnarok and played by the one and only Jeff Goldblum, the Grandmaster is the eccentric master ruler of Sakaar and one of the major antagonists of Thor: Ragnarok. Deviating from his more austere characterization in the comics, the MCU's version of the Grandmaster - with his outlandish wardrobe, sarcastic personality, and overall vanity - was conceived by the simple virtue of Jeff Goldlbum being cast in the role.

44. The High Evolutionary

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

In James Gunn's final Guardians of the Galaxy movie, the writer/director unleashed the storm that is Chukwudi Iwuji in the part of The High Evolutionary. A supreme alien being whose grand vision is to improve all lifeforms by replacing them with supposed perfect specimens, The High Evolutionary isn't too unlike other Marvel movie villains fans have seen before; he's got the unmatched intelligence and a familiar taste in purple wardrobing. But with Iwuji, The High Evolutionary is a textured and multi-dimensional antagonist who fears, more than anything, that his genius falls short.

43. Khonshu

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The iconoclast Egyptian god of the moon has quite the tongue in his beak. Introduced in the Disney+ series Moon Knight, portrayed by actor Karim El-Hakim in mo-cap and F. Murray Abraham in voiceover, Khonshu is an abrasive mythical deity who chooses Marc Spector as his avatar on Earth. But instead of an omnipotent being who speaks in Marc's ear with godly grace, Khonshu comes across like any old grumpy human: he's caustic, snotty, vengeful, and even petty - and that's why Marvel fans can't get enough of him.

42. Obadiah Stane

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might have a recurring "villain problem," but from the very beginning in 2008's Iron Man, they got bad guys right with Obadiah Stane. Played with aplomb by Jeff Bridges, Obadiah Stane was/is the jealous business partner of Tony Stark whose grasp of the Stark Industries empire was within reach until Tony inexplicably survived his ordeal in the Middle East. Although Obadiah's stint as the "Iron Monger" was short-lived and quickly eclipsed by bigger, more imposing villains to come, the MCU got off on the right titanium foot with Obadiah, whose memorable quote "...with a box of scraps!" is still an enduring meme.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

41. Madisynn

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

She's got a name you can't really spell, and from the jump her chokehold on Marvel fandom was made apparent. Played by Patty Guggenheim, Madisynn is the ultimate party girl from Fort Lauderdale (though she sometimes sees her dad in Phoenix) who has cosmos glued to her hand and can stare down demons without blinking. She just lives in the moment, baby. Though her total screen time in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney At Law barely clocks in at three minutes, Madisynn quickly won over Marvel fans with her carefree vibe, including a fast friendship with "Wongers." Too bad she ruined The Sopranos for him.

40. Mobius

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

He might look like another faceless TVA agent, but ultimately, he's just a man who wants to have a jet ski. Debuting in the Disney+ series Loki, played by comic film actor Owen Wilson, Mobius is the flummoxed agent of the TVA who finds himself attached to case subject Loki following his timeline escape during Avengers: Endgame. Though he's got the archetype of a straightlaced G-man, his ongoing adventures with Loki help Mobius slowly rediscover his lost humanity. We're all just people with abandoned dreams, but Mobius' story shows us it's never too late to get what we want.

39. Ultron

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

"Keep your friends rich and your enemies rich and find out which is which." Going online as the charismatic and chilling antagonist of Avengers: Age of Ultron is the title villain Ultron, with the voice of a highly engaged and sometimes hilarious James Spader. An A.I. created by Tony Stark and Bruce Banner, Ultron quickly goes haywire when his lightspeed calculations deems humanity as the greatest threat to the planet. (He's not wrong, to be honest.) Ultimately, Ultron exists to remind the Avengers, and Tony Stark especially, of the awful potential of their unchecked powers.

38. Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Sometimes the biggest heroes are the little guy. In 2015, Marvel enlisted Paul Rudd to bring some star power into the bite-sized Avenger, Ant-Man. Thankfully, Rudd was more than up to the task of bringing one of the first Avengers to the big screen, ushering a new heist-oriented sub-franchise into the MCU. The Ant-Man movies may not be the most serious movies in the Marvel Universe, but thanks to Rudd as the lovable thief and family man, they're undeniably some of the most entertaining.

37. Baron Zemo

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Daniel Brühl's Baron Zemo is a Marvel villain unlike most, a man who distinguishes himself through his sophisticated intellect - not to mention sick dance floor skills - instead of simply brute strength. In his debut appearance in Captain America: Civil War, Zemo seeks to avenge the death of his family by the Avengers through tearing them apart amid their own political problems from the signing of the Sokovia Accords. Deviating from his more classic comic book villainy seen in the comics, Zemo is simply a family man in mourning, and Brühl imbues in him quiet intensity and depth.

36. Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Higher, further, faster. One of the most powerful superheroes in the whole Marvel Cinematic Universe is easily Carol Danvers, an ex-U.S. Air Force pilot who finds herself flung into space and landing membership within the Nova Corps. But in her debut film Captain Marvel, the amnesiac Danvers - played by Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson - finds out exactly what kind of force the Nova Corps represent when the alien Skrulls arrive on her home planet Earth in 1995. In her later appearances, she squares off against Thanos without even breaking a sweat, and teams up with other "marvelous" (see what I did there?) heroes like Monica and Kamala.

35. Nebula

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

In her first appearance in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy, the steely Nebula - played by Karen Gillan - seemed like a two-dimensional antagonist who's only motivation was her eagerness to please Thanos. But her later appearances have afforded Nebula dimensions of complexity, evolving into a survivor of Thanos' psychological and physical abuse who eventually escaped the torment of trying to supersede her adoptive sister Gamora. By Avengers: Endgame, Nebula served as an invaluable asset to saving the entire universe. One day Marvel fans will look back and realize just what kind of a hero that Nebula truly was.

34. Lt. Col. James Rhodes, aka War Machine

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

There ain't nothing like a best friend who can match your aura. Standing next to Tony Stark in matte gray titanium armor is Lt. Col. James Rhodes who suits up as the heroic War Machine. Quietly one of the most prolific heroes in the entire MCU, Rhodey - first played by Terrance Howard, and then Don Cheadle starting with Iron Man 2 - has been more than just the "best friend" of Iron Man, but a major Avenger in his own right. Although Secret Invasion introduced some complications to Rhodey's actual history in the MCU, there's a sense of relief whenever Rhodey takes to the skies. His harrowing injury in Captain America: Civil War is still one of the most devastating moments in the franchise's long history.

33. Frank Castle, aka The Punisher

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

You will never see The Punisher stand side by side with the Avengers, but it seems Frank Castle prefers it that way. A vengeful vigilante who forgoes superpowers and capes for bullets and tactical vests, The Punisher - played by a mesmerizing and imposing Jon Bernthal - is one of the most captivating individuals in the entire MCU, someone who truly lives up to the word "anti-hero." Though The Punisher's actions are morally reprehensible, it's hard to argue against them. Originating in Daredevil Season 2, The Punisher enjoyed prominence in his own spin-off series as well as, it would appear, more appearances in Daredevil: Born Again.

32. Spider-Man, aka Peter Parker

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

After over a straight decade of two different Peter Parkers in separate franchises, Tom Holland finally swung onto the screen as the MCU's official Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War. Throughout his own billion-dollar trilogy and additional appearances in the Avengers movies, Holland's Spider-Man is characterized by his youthful enthusiasm, dedication to his loved ones, and short-sighted mistakes. It's hard to breathe new life into such a familiar character, but Holland had the proportional strength of a spider to ensure his version was no carbon copy.

31. Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Tony Stark of the Marvel television universe, Charlie Cox fleshes out blind lawyer Matthew Murdock, aka Daredevil, the resident hero of New York City's gritty neighborhood Hell's Kitchen. Overcoming his blindness through his other razor-sharp senses, which he honed from a lifetime of training, Daredevil dwells in the darker corners of a sprawling cinematic universe with Cox embodying the haunted humanity of a flawed but deeply principled hero wracked with inner demons. After three seasons of his original series on Netflix, Matt Murdock slowly enjoyed a recurring presence in the MCU proper, with cameos in Spider-Man: No Way Home, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Echo before getting back the spotlight with Daredevil: Born Again.

30. Valkyrie

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

In 2017, for Thor: Ragnarok, Tessa Thompson swaggered into the MCU as Valkyrie, the fiercely independent if also guilt-stricken warrior who represented the last of Asgard's legendary Valkyries. Joining Thor and Hulk in the fight against Hela, Valkyrie quickly rose into a massive fan-favorite, throwing down against hordes of bad guys while looking better than anyone else. In her appearances since Ragnarok, Valkyrie has joined the other Avengers in Avengers: Endgame and has come to rule over New Asgard, though Thor: Love and Thunder shows how much being a leader can be kind of a huge drag.

29. Isaiah Bradley

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

When Sam Wilson came to Isaiah Bradley's backyard, shield in hand, and Bradley told him to get lost, we all felt that. Played by a thundering and stirring Carl Lumbly, Isaiah Bradley represents the lost voices and erased histories who exist even in a superhero universe. In The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Isaiah Bradley is found by Sam Wilson to be one of the first experiments of the Super Soldier serum, in which an invisible generation of Black men were tested on; even those who lived to see it through were silenced. A metaphor for the horrendous real-life Tuskegee Experiment, Isaiah Bradley shows that even the road to progress is paved with bodies and blood.

28. Queen Ramonda

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

She is queen of the most powerful kingdom in the Marvel Universe, but even that didn't spare her from tragedy. Brought to life by Angela Bassett, the elegant yet authoritative Ramonda is Wakandan royalty whose bloodline spawned not one but two Black Panthers, her children T'Challa and Shuri. In both Black Panther and its sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ramonda holds the weight of her people's existence on her shoulders, and it's something to see her in Wakanda Forever as she begins to buckle in the face of never-ending tragedies.

27. Jessica Jones

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The second Defender in the Marvel/Netflix sub-franchise, Jessica Jones (played by Krysten Ritter) is perhaps the most reluctant hero in all of the MCU. Working as a freelance investigator, Jones - who commands super strength and a troubled past - notably navigates the trauma of her abuse under the manipulative Kilgrave. Standing far apart from other costumed superheroines, the gritty Jessica Jones doesn't exactly wear her heart on her leather jacket's sleeves. But Ritter's sarcastic and vulnerable portrayal gives Jones dimensions of depth, affording her recognition as a true one-of-a-kind even in a crowded universe.

26. Monica Rambeau

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

First appearing as a child in Captain Marvel, Monica Rambeau returns as a capable, highly trained adult in the Disney+ series WandaVision before appearing in The Marvels as her own superhero icon. Descending from her military mother Maria Rambeau, Monica is driven and determined, someone who is desperate to make a name for themselves, perhaps as protection due to her history of sudden abandonment. Teyonah Parris plays Rambeau with tenacity, shielding her with a steely exterior - though it's something to see when she's disarmed by a familiar face in the jaw-dropping post-credits scene of The Marvels.

25. Doctor Strange

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The Sorcerer Supreme of the MCU is - or rather, was - Dr. Stephen Strange, a celebrated if emotionally distant neurosurgeon whose violent injury to hands drives him to desperation - and into the teachings of the mystic arts. Becoming a superhero was more than just about Strange regaining control of his motor functions however, as his tutelage under The Ancient One also showed Strange the meaning of what it actually means to save people. Though Cumberbatch's performance bears striking resemblances to another goateed superheroic genius and survivor of a horrific origin story, Doctor Strange has more than earned his reputation as one of the most formidable entities in the MCU, the man who stands between realities - between time, space, science, and magic.

24. Hela

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Far more than her Hot Topic Halloween looks let on, Cate Blanchett's magnificently evil Hela is one of the most memorable villains in the MCU's history. As Odin's secret firstborn and the Goddess of Death, she unleashes chaos and destruction on Asgard with alarming ease. Driven by a desire for power and recognition that was long denied to her, Hela is perfectly attuned to the wavelengths of Taika Waititi's madcap Thor: Ragnarok, a movie that still contains whiffs of sincerity amid its relentless humor. When she crushed Thor's hammer Mjolnir like it's fragile glass, it was no laughing matter.

23. The Vision

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Originating as Tony Stark's A.I. assistant, The Vision comes online in Avengers: Age of Ultron with the final touch of the Mind Stone. Played by Paul Bettany, The Vision is more than just a beep-boop-bot superhero, however. Though his being is synthetic, there is still something of a soul within Vision, which becomes apparent in his romance with Wanda. In the aftermath of his death in Avengers: Infinity War, Vision was rebooted into the perfect TV dad in WandaVision who questions his existence - and fights an eerie, ghostly white version of himself - amid Scarlet Witch's control over Westview.

22. Daisy Johnson, aka Quake

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Before Marvel expanded its corners to encompass streaming TV, there was Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Leading the episodic series was the hacktivist Inhuman named Daisy Johnson, played by an exceptional Chloe Bennet. In her story of self-discovery and identity, Daisy, who eventually adopted the moniker Quake, was the perfect protagonist for the show, a sarcastic and witty young millennial who spends the series learning not only about her Inhuman powers but also the powers of loyalty, trust, and family - blood or otherwise. Though the MCU has long ago left Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. behind, many MCU fans are crossing their fingers for Quake to rock the franchise once again.

21. Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Hawkeye was a no-name superhero even when The Avengers hit it big with Jeremy Renner playing the part of the skilled expert marksman. That all changed when Matt Fraction's legendary comic book series Hawkeye elevated the character into a major player, and the MCU soon responded by elevating Hawkeye into more than a utility member with a Jason Bourne vibe. With Renner, Clint Barton was allowed to have a personality and even a story of his own, in the case of his secret family who are revealed in Age of Ultron. On Disney+, Barton hands off the bow to a talented youngster named Kate Bishop, played by Hailee Steinfeld.

20. Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

She's the fan ascendant, and there was no one better to play her than Iman Vellani. Leaping from the pages of her legendary comic book series by G. Willow Wilson is Kamala Khan, the Avengers superfan who becomes a hero herself after discovering her powers and adopting the abandoned title of Ms. Marvel (in tribute to her idol Carol Danvers). After debuting in the MCU via her acclaimed solo series on Disney+, Kamala rises to share the spotlight with Carol and Monica in The Marvels.

19. Wenwu

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

With the MCU discarding Fu Manchu as the original father and main antagonist of Shang-Chi, the handsome Hong Kong thespian Tony Leung made his Hollywood debut in the part of Wenwu for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Reimagined from the ground up, Wenwu is the graceful and masculine leader of the Ten Rings organization who is at first a devout family man before resuming his darkness following the murder of his beloved wife. His estrangement with his children makes for one of the most interesting stories in all of the MCU, a franchise that is oddly full of heroes with lingering daddy issues. The MCU had its work cut out when they found themselves adapting the Master of Kung Fu to the big screen, but going from Fu Manchu to Wenwu reveals just how careful the MCU can be.

18. Yelena Belova

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The younger adoptive sister of Natasha Ramanoff walks in her sister’s footsteps as the new Black Widow. Debuting in the 2021 movie Black Widow, Florence Pugh surfaces as a sudden fan favorite, being unafraid to mock her older, more prolific sister and her strange habit of posing like an action figure. In her long anticipated solo film, Scarlett Johansson passes the dual batons to Pugh’s Yelena, allowing her to take charge in movies like Thunderbolts and beyond.

17. Bucky Barnes, aka The Winter Soldier

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

At the beginning of their service in World War II, Bucky Barnes was the bigger half of Steve and Bucky. But after the Super Soldier serum, Steve Rogers became an American icon while Bucky vanished into the history books - or so everyone thought. Following decades of brainwashing by HYDRA, Bucky emerges as the deadly Winter Soldier in the 2014 Captain America sequel. Bucky has been one of the most engrossing figures in the MCU ever since, a haunted man with countless lives claimed who now seeks a path to redemption. He may not be Avenger material nor worthy of the shield. But between serving alongside Steve to rehabbing in Wakanda, Bucky has lived one of the most endlessly fascinating lives in the whole MCU.

16. Phil Coulson

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

From the beginning, Clark Gregg’s Phil Coulson was meant to be a deskbound pencil pusher, a guy S.H.I.E.L.D. dispatched to handle things that were more or less already handled. But towards and during The Avengers in 2012, Coulson rose to an adored everyman who stood up straight even next to gods and icons. When he was "killed" by Loki, The Avengers suddenly knew the meaning of their name. The spin-off Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is something of a monkey’s paw, being several wildly overwritten seasons of a resurrected Coulson calling the shots of a budget-gutted S.H.I.E.L.D., but this just makes Coulson a character with so much more lore than his vanilla appearances imply.

15. Groot

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

"I am Groot." With just three nonsensical words, fans of the MCU fell in love with the walking, sorta talking Ent-like member of the Guardians of the Galaxy. A big alien tree voiced by Vin Diesel (who, by the way, also did many of the movie's foreign language dubs) was just one of several elements that made 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy something of a risky endeavor, even for an established brand like Marvel. But while audiences were won over by the movie's throwback sci-fi storytelling, it didn't hurt that one of its parting shots was a lil' Groot dancing to the Jackson Five. Subsequent sequels have seen Groot at different ages, but no matter how tiny or beefy we've seen him, we can always rely on hearing him say the only thing he can. We are Groot.

14. Wong

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

When Wong, played by Benedict Wong, first appeared in 2016's Doctor Strange, he was the no-nonsense librarian for the mystic sorcerers at Kamar-Taj. But somewhere along the way, Wong went from a distant supporting player to a recurring favorite himself, a man who lives a multifaceted life all across the MCU. Whether he's in underground fight clubs (as seen in Shang-Chi) or binge-watching The Sopranos (in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law), Wong is always a welcome presence no matter where he shows up.

13. Thanos

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

It's almost impossible to summarize in a few sentences a villain like Thanos, memorably played in motion capture by Josh Brolin. Following the Mad Titan's initial teaser at the end of The Avengers in 2012, endless articles explaining his lore filled all our feeds; eventually, even the most casual fan knew to fear Thanos and his goal to collect the Infinity Stones. Years of speculation and surprise cameos made certain that he was a legitimate threat even before Avengers: Infinity War finally hit theaters. While Thanos' actual intentions to use the most powerful relics in the universe are really lofty when you think about it, nothing will change the fact that for most of the 2010s, Thanos instilled fear in all our hearts.

12. Nick Fury

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Once, there was an idea… To bring together a remarkable group of people, so they could fight the battles mankind never could. The man behind that idea was Nick Fury, the ultra-cool, enigmatic secret agent and one-time head of S.H.I.E.L.D. With Samuel L. Jackson, whose involvement actually dates back to his likeness being used in Marvel's Ultimates comics, Nick Fury proves that the coolest heroes in a superhero universe aren't always the ones with powers. With Nick Fury, information is power, as is total confidence to stand next to gods and still be the most interesting person in the room.

11. Shang-Chi

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Although the renowned Master of Kung Fu had fallen into comic book obscurity by the time the Marvel Cinematic Universe bloomed, Shang-Chi finally became a marquee player again with the release of his 2021 film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. With Simu Liu in the role, Shang-Chi is more than just a kung fu guy. He's a young man disgusted by his father's traumatic upbringing, a once-happy childhood deformed into something terrible - a childhood spent becoming a human weapon. When we meet Shang-Chi in his solo movie, he's still resentful of the blood his father forced onto his hands. Now free from his father's reach and armed with the still-mysterious Ten Rings, Shang-Chi is ready to prove that some Avengers aren't just made nor born, but trained.

10. Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Gamma-radiated rage is embodied by Bruce Banner, also more famously known as The Incredible Hulk. Originally played in the MCU by Edward Norton (for the 2008 movie The Incredible Hulk), Mark Ruffalo took over after Marvel dropped Norton, ahead of The Avengers. Ruffalo has an approach to Bruce that’s distinct from any of his predecessors, portraying him as a man who almost resents his Hulk powers but chooses to live with it rather than fight against it. Over time, Ruffalo found humor in his Hulk, with appearances in Thor: Ragnarok and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law allowing Hulk to show off his funny muscles.

9. Sam Wilson, aka The Falcon, aka Captain America

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

When Steve Rogers retired from active superhero duty, he handed his shield to someone he trusted most: Sam Wilson, who first flew to the MCU's skies as The Falcon. After earning his stripes as an Avenger, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) undertook much heavier responsibility in becoming the second Captain America in the finale of the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. While Sam knew he couldn’t outright replace Steve, Sam understood that being Captain America isn’t about imitating ghosts of the past. Instead, it's becoming assured in oneself that is the only way of leading a nation - and a cinematic universe - into its next phase.

8. Peggy Carter

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Whatever you think about Steve and Peggy reuniting at the end of Avengers: Endgame, there's no arguing that Steve felt she was all worth it. Played with verve and vigor by Hayley Atwell in Captain America: The First Avenger, Peggy Carter quickly became far more than simply Steve's first love interest. Graceful, intelligent, but never above kicking some bad guy rear, Peggy is up there with Rosie the Riveter as a symbol of aspirational female empowerment. It's no surprise that Peggy enjoyed her own short-lived series spin-off, Agent Carter, which threw audiences back to a stylish wartime America.

7. Rocket Raccoon

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Brash, arrogant, and just a little gross, Rocket Raccoon - voiced by an unrecognizable Bradley Cooper - is a cosmic critter who exists as the troubled heart of the Guardians of the Galaxy. While his origin story was largely shrouded in mystery for years, it was in 2023's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 that Marvel fans finally saw where Rocket came from - and none of it pretty. Originating as a test subject of The High Evolutionary, Rocket's tragic loss of his friends easily explains his tough exterior and reluctance to call himself part of another family like the Guardians. In the end, however, Rocket knew that a life is only worth living when you have people to share it with.

6. Loki

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

When Marvel fans first met Loki, played by Tom Hiddleston, he was the selfish god of mischief who wanted nothing more than the spotlight fixated on him. Over a long, long, long journey - including dying at least once - Loki changed. Starting from his escape in Avengers: Endgame and over the course of his solo series on Disney+, Loki wound up being the literal heart of the multiverse in order to save it - and very few know of his sacrifice. Credit to Hiddleston for always finding ways to plant his feet as Loki, a character who has been through so much and seen so many things that would scramble simpler minds. A character highlight: In Thor: Ragnarok, when he and his brother Thor admit that they love each other but acknowledge that they can never be truly brothers due to their drastically different identities. It's quietly one of the most heartbreaking moments in all of the MCU.

5. Steve Rogers, aka Captain America

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

It is so easy to dismiss a character like Captain America. The gaudy costume, jingoist moniker, and gimmicky arsenal all imply a morally bankrupt mascot that Steve Rogers (played by a thoughtful, careful Chris Evans) decidedly isn't. If Captain America were anyone else, he might be Homelander. Instead, Captain America is an enduring symbol of idealism, the Avenger who fights not for the America that actually exists but for the America that should. Through Evans, whose performance inhabits a part of his acting range that is both sincere and somber, Captain America is so much more than a cheap, propagandic action figure.

4. Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

At first blush, Black Widow - a superhero role that feels locked in sync with Scarlett Johansson's own movie star image - is in a thankless position. For a time she was the token "girl" of The Avengers, and instead of wielding magic hammers or suiting up in cutting-edge titanium armor, her whole deal is that she's so hot she lures men in to kill them. (Or at least, extract information.) An awkward storyline in Avengers: Age of Ultron involving her forced infertility didn't help matters. But because Johansson is a powerhouse actress and because fans can be patient, Black Widow properly grew into a meaningful character, a female action heroine who doesn't embody all the noble ideals of superheroes but doesn't feel the need to either. Following her sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame, Black Widow enjoyed one last moment in the spotlight via her solo 2021 movie (set after the events of Captain America: Civil War) before retreating back into the shadows. Fans still miss her. But with Yelena, the legacy of Black Widow is in good hands.

3. T'Challa/Black Panther

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

The loss of actor Chadwick Boseman was difficult. Not only because Boseman was a tremendous actor gone way too soon, but because it felt like T'Challa died too. The king of Wakanda and holder of the mythical title Black Panther, T'Challa is a young man caught between worlds and roles. On one hand, he's one part of a larger universe of superheroes and supervillains. On the other hand, he is a king, an ancient obligation beholden to tradition, politics, and preservation of a culture. Heavy is the head that wears the crown, indeed. Sadly, the passing of Boseman in 2020 meant that T'Challa's story is left untold, whatever it might have been. But just because the saga of T'Challa is doomed to remain incomplete doesn't mean that what Marvel fans got is in any way diminished. If anything, what we have left to remember is more precious now, worth more than gold, more than kingdoms, and certainly more than Vibranium.

2. Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Hell hath no fury like a Scarlet Witch scorned. Following her debut in Avengers: Age of Ultron as one of two dirt-faced punks plucked by Ultron from the rubbles of Sokovia, Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch has become one of the most legendary figures in the MCU. Her romance with Vision is defining, an endearing pairing of impossible beings who prove that love knows no boundaries, including synthetics. When the MCU entered its brave new Phase Four, it was the surreal sitcom homage WandaVision that greeted us, a streaming hit with a premise totally owed to Wanda's grief and her power to dangerously shapeshift reality. She may be one of the MCU's most feared villains now, but there's no dispute that Scarlet Witch has one of the most colorful histories in the franchise.

1. Tony Stark, aka Iron Man

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Truly, there may never be another perfect casting decision like Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man. Back when movie studios only cared about getting one good movie out the door, RDJ harnessed his Hollywood bad boy image to fill the designer suits of Tony Stark, a charismatic playboy industrialist turned vengeful superhero. The entirety of the MCU and indeed the modern superhero movie franchise was built by Downey Jr. as Iron Man, whose first takeoff in the 2008 blockbuster permanently shaped our culture, for better or worse. Even after all this time, Stark's most memorable quote, "I am Iron Man," feels less like identification and more like dedication. He is the Iron Man, and no matter what happens to the MCU, it is always in his shadow.