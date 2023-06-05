All the first-party trailers in the Xbox Games Showcase will feature in-game footage

With the Xbox Games Showcase right around the corner, one Microsoft exec has been revealing some interesting insights about the upcoming event.

On June 4, Aaron Greenberg - VP of Xbox Games Marketing at Microsoft - tweeted about the upcoming Xbox event saying: "7 days until our first ever double feature. Roughly two hours of nonstop games, games, games, games, and Starfield!" This led fans to ask Greenberg questions about the showcase, including just how much of the footage we're going to be shown has been taken directly from the games themselves.

"None of our first-party games in the show are full CG trailers," Greenberg replies to a fan, "everything is either in-game footage, in-engine footage, or in-game footage with some cinematics. Each of our trailers will be labeled so it is hopefully clear for our fans."

7 days until our first ever double feature. Roughly two hours of non stop games, games, games, games, and Starfield! 💚🙅🏼‍♂️🎮🚀✨🔥 #XboxShowcase #HoldTheLine👑 https://t.co/yUA5JT6ejlJune 4, 2023 See more

None of our first party games in the show are full CG trailers. Everything is either in-game footage, in-engine footage, or in-game footage with some cinematics. Each of our trailers will be labeled so it is hopefully clear for our fans.June 4, 2023 See more

During the Xbox and Bethesda Game Showcase 2022 , it was revealed that everything shown in the presentation would be playable "over the next 12 months." This hasn't quite ended up being the case, however, after the likes of Starfield and Hollow Knight: Silksong were delayed out of their 'first half of 2023' release windows. It seems Xbox isn't taking the same chance again after Greenberg confirmed this wouldn't be the case for 2023's showcase.

Finally, Greenberg also told fans that "there will be no movie trailers in our games show" - so don't expect to see any updates on the Gears of War projects currently in development with Netflix , or the Fallout TV show that Amazon Prime Video is working on. You can take a look at our upcoming video game movies list to see what else we've got to look forward to soon.

The Xbox Games Showcase is set to take place on June 11 at 10AM PT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST and will also include the Starfield Direct . We've also got Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest 2023 before that and Ubisoft Forward 2023 the day after. Not forgetting the Future Game Show summer showcase and the PC Gaming Show 2023 .