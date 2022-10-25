Two years later, here's our first official look at the Fallout TV show and Vault 33

Amazon and Kilter Films have released the first official image of the Fallout TV show that's been in the works for several years, and yep, it sure looks like Fallout.

A joint tweet (opens in new tab) from the two went up earlier today teasing "something special" for Fallout's ongoing 25th anniversary celebration. The attached image shows three Vault-dwellers wearing suits labeled 33, which lines up with previously leaked set images hinting at the mysterious Vault 33. This Vault is notably absent from the Fallout games, but its closest relative, Vault 34, appears in Fallout: New Vegas in the Mojave desert.

Congratulations and Happy 25th Birthday! We made something special for the occasion. #Fallout #Fallout25 @BethesdaStudios @Bethesda @Fallout @Kilter_Films pic.twitter.com/eFg7t5O8WaOctober 25, 2022 See more

It's clear from the image that the iconic, cog-like Vault door is back, and the shot's central character is on the other side of it. At first blush it almost looks like they're entering the Vault from the outside, but it's possible that one of the Vault 33 residents is heading out, especially given the classic opening sequence of many Fallout games.

It's actually probably more likely that this character is exiting the Vault, because if they are entering, their Pip-Boy is technically on the wrong arm – it's usually worn on the left arm in Bethesda's Fallout games – and their holster implies they're left-handed. It's not impossible, but a Vault 33 denizen heading out seems like a more probable starting point for the series.

If you told me this image was taken from an old Fallout cinematic trailer, I'd probably believe you, which bodes well for the TV show's style. This is an extremely limited first look, of course, but it's a fairly promising one. Yep, that's Fallout all right.

Kilter Films, perhaps best known for Westworld, first announced a Fallout TV series coming to Amazon Prime Video way back in July 2020. In November 2021, Bethesda director Todd Howard confirmed that the show is still "moving ahead" despite over a year of silence . The show's cast added three new members in June , including Twin Peaks' Kyle MacLachlan.