Fallout and Five Nights at Freddy's attractions set for Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights 2025

The world's first Fallout haunted house attraction has been revealed for this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Orlando and Hollywood, alongside an intriguing Five Nights at Freddy's experience.

The Fallout haunted house opens on August 29 at Universal Orlando Resort and on September 4 at Universal Studios Hollywood, it will be based on Prime Video’s TV series Fallout.

Fans will begin their experience inside Vault 33, accompanying Lucy MacLean as she attempts to flee a massacre. The gruesome adventure continues outside the vault into the treacherous wasteland of Filly, giving Fallout fans the opportunity to explore recognisable locations such as Super Duper Mart as they come face-to-face with Ghouls, Scavengers and mutated RAD roaches.

Guests brave enough to take this terrifying trip to Fallout’s nuclear wasteland are encouraged to keep their eyes peeled for a Pip-Boy and other small references scattered throughout the experience. But they won’t need to look so hard to spot Maximus clad in his imposing T-60 power armor delivering a thrilling battle showdown finale to the Fallout haunted house.

While significantly less information has been revealed about the Five Nights at Freddy’s experience that’s also coming to HHN Orlando and Hollywood, it’s confirmed to be based on the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.

Five Nights at Freddy's is coming in a whole new way to this year's Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights in both Hollywood and Orlando. More details coming soon. pic.twitter.com/9WAMgWDILAJune 2, 2025

Notably, the attraction has not yet been described by Universal as a haunted house, which raises questions as to what kind of FNAF attraction we could be seeing at Halloween Horror Nights in 2025.

