You can't buy this Porsche Xbox Series X, and I don't think I'd want to

In one of the strangest announcements at today's Summer Game Fest show, Porsche revealed that it's partnered with Xbox to create 75 special Xbox Series X consoles in celebration of the car manufacturer's 75th anniversary.

One particular console and controller combination was shown off on-stage at Summer Game Fest, and I gotta say I am not a fan. The colors look a bit garish, and I'm not sure the racing stripe design really suits the uber-boxy monolith that is the Xbox Series X. And the big Porsche anniversary logo at the bottom of the console looks extremely out of place. It looks like a car livery stretched over a body type that absolutely does not support it.

Happy 75th Birthday @porsche! As just announced by @geoffkeighley at #SummerGameFest, #Porsche is teaming up with @xbox to create 75 limited edition Xbox Series X. #Porsche75Xbox Enter for a chance to win at https://t.co/KELOObTyMW pic.twitter.com/TTFbX2aALeJune 8, 2023 See more

There are a few other designs that show up in the background of the teaser video, and while there's no good look at them available, I do think they look a bit nicer than this frontrunner. This is a rare opportunity to see a Series X in something other than black, at least.

You can't buy any of these consoles in any case, as they're only available as part of a giveaway promotion in partnership with Porsche and Xbox. You can head to the official site if you want to take part in the sweepstakes.

For fans of both Xbox games and cars, we're likely to see the new Forza Motorsport at this weekend's Xbox Games Showcase, which takes us right into the heart of what we're still calling the E3 2023 schedule, with or without the ESA's direct involvement.