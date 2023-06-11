Starfield has 'more weapons and mods than anything we've done before'

Bethesda says Starfield has "more weapon modding than anything we've done before".

That comes from the Starfield Direct, where the developer has dedicated an hour to telling everyone what's to come from the space RPG.

Touching on combat, the developer says you'll find plenty of ways yo modify your firearm to your preference. Once you heading to any ol' crafting bench, you'll find options for differing sights and scopes, larger magazines, selection of grips and barrels, and differing ammunition types. You can even tune the weapon to synch up with your stealthier playstyle by adding a suppressor.

Of course, you're also free to avoid the firearm entirely, opting for the melee option instead.

"I think it's always a delicate balance between; 'what's realistic, what's sim, and what's Hollywood?" Bethesda says. "I think we air on the side of what's fun for the player?"

Part of that fun is Starfield's zero-gravity gunfighting, which is scientifically accurate.

"Zero-gravity environments pose a different challenge," explains Starfield's lead level designer Jeff Browne. "Firing a ballistic weapon in zero-G will actually push you backwards. Energy weapons, on the other hand, offer a more stable shooting experience."

Starfield is due to release on September 6, though you can get five days of early access through the premium edition.

Follow the Starfield Direct live updates here.