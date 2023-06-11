Stalker 2 dev confirms game won't be at the Xbox Games Showcase

Developer GSC Game World has confirmed that Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl won't be at today's Xbox Games Showcase 2023.

In a reply to a question posted to Steam, someone from GSC Game World revealed that the game wouldn't be part of today's proceedings.

"We usually do not announce or deny our participation in shows, but this one time we'll make an exception," reads the comment. "S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 will miss the June online conferences preferring to make important announcements in the upcoming months."

"Our plan is to give progressive updates on what we’re planning."

One of the hottest upcoming Xbox Series X games, Stalker 2's development has been heavily impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine where GSC is based. Earlier this month, GSC warned players that Russian hackers have been attacking the Ukrainian Stalker 2 dev "for almost a year and a half", including leaking a test build.

It came not long after the Stalker 2 dev told pro-Russian hackers that "attempts to intimidate us are completely futile" amid a blackmail threat.

Back in October, GSC said the game was still on track to release in 2023, but with everything that's happened since, both with the war and the hacks, we imagine there's certainly more than enough grounds for a launch delay.

The Xbox Games Showcase drops later today, immediately followed by the Starfield Direct. You can tune in from 10AM PDT / 1PM ET / 6PM BST and we'll be covering the Xbox Games Showcase live for all the big reveals, updates, trailers drops, and more.