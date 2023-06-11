Phil Spencer is still "confident" that the Xbox Activision merger will go through

By Ali Jones
published

"We're out there to find solutions with the regulators who have questions"

Phil
(Image credit: Future)

Xbox boss Phil Spencer says that Microsoft and Activision-Blizzard are still actively seeking ways to help push through their merger deal.

Speaking at a closed-doors 'What's Next For Gaming' Xbox event at E3 2023, Spencer acknowledged that the deal had been "a long journey," as well as a personal learning experience. That, of course, comes with the caveat that the deal has still not been completed - Spencer points to two countries, including the UK, that are still yet to approve the Xbox Activision deal, but says that a lot of work is being done to get the deal over the line, 18 months after it was first announced.

Microsoft and Activision-Blizzard are both appealing against the UK Competition and Markets Authority's decision to block the deal. Spencer says that Microsoft remains "very committed" to getting it across the line, and that while "the work is ongoing, [...] we're really confident."

"We're out there to find solutions with the regulators who have questions, and that's what we're actively doing." Microsoft president Brad Smith and Microsoft's chief counsel have spent a lot of time on the deal, and Xbox's corporate vice president Sarah Bond "is spending a lot of time on the road speaking to regulators to find solutions."

Spencer closed by referring to Xbox's work convincing the European Commission of the deal, saying that "I'm confident we'll find solutions in the other areas as well. It's taking time, it's taking focus, but I'm confident."

It was a massive night for Xbox, so if you need to catch up, check out everything announced at the Xbox Game Showcase.

Ali Jones
Ali Jones
News Editor

I'm GamesRadar's news editor, working with the team to deliver breaking news from across the industry. I started my journalistic career while getting my degree in English Literature at the University of Warwick, where I also worked as Games Editor on the student newspaper, The Boar. Since then, I've run the news sections at PCGamesN and Kotaku UK, and also regularly contributed to PC Gamer. As you might be able to tell, PC is my platform of choice, so you can regularly find me playing League of Legends or Steam's latest indie hit.