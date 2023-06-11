Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 has wrapped shooting, coming next year

Ninja Theory has revealed that Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2 is done shooting.

That comes from Senua actress Melina Juergens, who has appeared at Xbox Games Showcase to offer up an update on how the game is getting on.

We also got a grand new four-minute peep at the game, with Juergens explaining that this time we're getting a more intimate look at her personal quest and perspective of the word - unlike the last time we saw the game, which featured the character taking on a huge troll.

The new footage shows Senua trying to squeeze herself through a narrow section of a claustrophobic cave as the voiceover talks about "them" slipping through her soul and "following the threats of her mind" before mentioning that "she's here to find them"—eerie stuff.

Once Senua comes to her feet, she heads toward a dimly lit section of the cave that gets a tiny bit of light from a pool. As a voice says she shouldn't have come here, we see parts of the cave shift and change. It all gets even trippier from there, as you can see from the trailer above.

All the footage is shot through the Xbox Series X, making for some impressive viewing. The new trailer should delight fans waiting to see something new from the upcoming game. Earlier this year, Hellblade 2 showed its face for the first time in nine months, though it was literally just a face. Hopefully, this trailer does a better job of tiding fans over.

