Overwatch 2 Invasion kicks off Blizzard's PvE resurrection tour in August

Overwatch 2 is getting its "biggest content drop yet" in August as Blizzard Entertainment attempts to justify why the hero shooter sequel exists.

This one is called Invasion, bringing with it new story missions, a new co-op mode, another support hero, and more when the new season kicks off on August 10.

Blizzard has revealed the news at Xbox Games Showcase with a new trailer, which you can catch below.

As for the story missions, Overwatch 2 has been thrust into chaos following an invasion of a rogue group of machines, and it's down to us to sort it all out. While at first it would seem that Null Sector is merely attacking random locations, it soon comes to light that part of their plan is kidnapping innocent omnics. Winning the day here seems just as about stopping the machines as figuring out what they're plotting.

Alongside the story mission, you're getting a co-op event set in Kings Row that sees you and pals guide a bot on a mission to save a friend of Tracer. Not only do you get to visit a familiar map, but new parts of it unseen in PvP shall open up to you.

Speaking of, the new event isn't entirely about PvE, we're also getting a new PvP mode called Flashpoint, which launches with two new locales. Basically, your team is fighting to gain control of three 'flashpoints' before the enemy does.

How the update goes down remains to be seen. Blizzard previously revealed that Overwatch 2's PvE offering is being rejigged into something more manageable for development. Considering a proper PvE campaign was supposed to set OW2 apart from the original, fans had questions.

