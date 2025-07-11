A new festival celebrating the work of David Lynch is going to make London a place both wonderful and strange

The great director David Lynch passed away in January this year, leaving behind an incredible legacy of film, television, music, visual art and much more. The Twin Peaks co-creator was a beloved figure, whose work – which also includes other all-time classics like Mulholland Drive, Blue Velvet, and The Elephant Man – has inspired legions of devoted followers.

Many of those fans will be coming together in London this September for A Gathering of the Angels: A Tribute and Celebration of the world of David Lynch. The new two-day event is taking place at the Genesis Cinema in Whitechapel and will feature guest Q&As, film screenings, live performances, music, and more over two jam-packed and no doubt deeply surreal days. There's even a new immersive experience based on Mulholland Drive for fans to lose themselves in...

The event is still rolling out its full roster of guest attendees, but below are a few of the big names who will be appearing in person at the event:

Sabrina S. Sutherland , film producer and arguably Lynch's key collaborator on projects such as Inland Empire and Twin Peaks: The Return

Dexter Fletcher , actor and Rocketman director, who worked with Lynch on 1980's The Elephant Man

Michael Horse , who played fan favorite Deputy Hawk in Twin Peaks and Twin Peaks: The Return

Jake Wardle , who played the green-gloved Freddie Sykes in Twin Peaks: The Return

Lesley Dunlop , who played Merrick's nurse Nora in The Elephant Man

Tim Burgess , the frontman of indie icons The Charlatans will be DJing

DJ Yoda, the turntablist legend will also be hitting the decks

More guests will be announced closer to the event, which will also include film screenings, including one of Lynch's greatest works, Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, as well as the UK premiere of I Know Catherine, The Log Lady – a brand new documentary about Catherine Coulson. The Twin Peaks icon was one of Lynch's closest friends and collaborators, and the new film features appearances from both Lynch himself and Kyle MacLachlan.

For artistic types – so basically all Lynch fans – The Angels Art Gallery will offer an exhibition of works inspired by the director, along with a short film programme. And if you fancy taking home a more permanent reminder of the event, you can swing by a pop-up tattoo parlour for some work by the acclaimed LA-based artist Lain Freefall.

Elsewhere in the festival, cabaret collective The Double R Club will be bringing surreal performance to the stage, while the Mulholland Drive Dreamscape is an immersive theatrical experience that's described as "part scavenger hunt, part dream logic" and which "invites audiences to step inside the story, surrounded by fellow adventurers, unravelling mysteries and exploring the mind-bending terrain of Lynch's imagination from the inside out."

But if that sounds like too much for you and you just fancy a drink, then there's also a secret bar designed to look like The Slow Club from Blue Velvet, where live music will play throughout the event.

There's loads more amazing sounding stuff at the event, which takes place on September 27 and 28 at the Genesis Cinema, in Whitechapel, London. For more info and to buy tickets, head to the website.

