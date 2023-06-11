Clockwork Revolution is a time-bending steampunk RPG with BioShock Infinite vibes, coming to Steam and Xbox

The development studio behind Wasteland and Arcanum has announced a new steampunk RPG called Clockwork Revolution that invites plenty of comparisons to BioShock Infinite.

Announced with a trailer at Xbox Games Showcase, this one is set in a Victorian-era metropolis called Avalon, which has seen its vital historical moments secretly altered by someone known as Lady Ironwood to bring wealth and power coming to the elite.

It's down to you, a revolutionary, to upset the balance by further tinkering with those events. Do keep in mind, though, that the butterfly effect you put into motion might not always be positive.

"Discovering Ironwood’s scheme, you’ll use a wondrous device known as the Chronometer to travel back in time, choose how to influence the past, and then return to the present to experience the effects of your decisions," the developer explains in a blog post.

"Through unprecedented and complex visual and narrative depth, the choices you make on your trips into the past will change the people, the stories, and the city of Avalon itself in extraordinary and (very often) unexpected ways.

"In Clockwork Revolution we’re pushing roleplaying reactivity to new heights, infused with the unique texture and personality that you’ve come to expect from our games."

There's no release date yet, but it's coming to Xbox X|S and PC. Check out the trailer below:

