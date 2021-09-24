Perfect Dark reboot will be worked on by Tomb Raider developer

The Perfect Dark reboot is being co-developed by Tomb Raider studio Crystal Dynamics.

In a tweet earlier today, primary developer The Initiative told fans that "we are partnering with Crystal Dynamics, the world-class team being character-driven games such as Tomb Raider, to bring this first-person spy thriller to a new generation." In a follow-up tweet, the company said that the project was "still early in development," so we're unlikely to see the fruits of this partnership for a little while yet.

In its own set of tweets, Crystal Dynamics expressed its excitement at "reimagining" the heroes of Perfect Dark alongside The Initiative, and that work on the title would take place "alongside Marvel's Avengers and Tomb Raider." When it comes to Lara Croft, the studio has already stated that it's working on the next Tomb Raider game, announcing in January that a reveal was likely to be a long way off.

Rumors around a new Perfect Dark project surfaced almost a year before an official announcement during The Game Awards 2020. Back then, studio head Darrell Gallagher told fans that The Initiative had "built the Perfect Dark team [...] by bringing in some of the most talented game makers from around the industry who all share a passion for storytelling, world-building, and creating memorable game experiences."

There's still no word on a release date, and development on the reboot is thought to still be in the very early stages. When the new Perfect Dark arrives, however, it's a pretty safe bet that it'll be available on PC and Xbox consoles.

