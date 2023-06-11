Forza Motorsport returns after a six-year absence this October

We've finally gotten a release date for Forza Motorsport as part of today's Xbox Games Showcase .

The long-awaited new entry in Turn 10's simulation racing series is due to launch on October 10, 2023. As with most first-party Microsoft games, Forza Motorsport will be available on day one with Xbox Game Pass across Series X and PC, or you can pick it up as a standalone release.

It's been a long, long wait for the new Forza Motorsport. All seven previous entries in the series came out at two year intervals, from the original game in 2005 to Forza Motorsport 7 in 2017. It will have been a full six years between that last game and the new entry, which is darn near a Gran Turismo development schedule. We've had two entries in the more arcadey Horizon series to fill that gap, but they haven't really been a substitute for proper simulation driving.

Forza Motorsport joins an absolutely stacked October, launching along with heavy hitters like Assassin's Creed Mirage , Alan Wake 2 , and Spider-Man 2 . There's something for every taste heading into Halloween, it seems, from horror to racing and beyond.

Today's Xbox Games Showcase is likely to be the peak of the E3 2023 schedule , but there are several more to come, not the least of which is the impending Starfield Direct . Next week will also bring us Ubisoft Forward and the Capcom Showcase.