Life is Strange developer's next game will see players climbing to new heights

The developer of Life is Strange has revealed one of its next games, and it looks super relaxing.

As revealed on June 11 at the Xbox Games Showcase 2023 , Don'tnod is currently working on an "action-puzzle climbing game with meditative vibes" called Jusant, which is set to release in Fall 2023, and we'll be able to play on day one with Xbox Game Pass.

The upcoming game's trailer was a little vague in the fact that we saw some gameplay but didn't find out much about the story of its characters. We do know though, that our protagonist will be joined by an adorable little blob friend (think Morph from Disney's Treasure Planet) and will be scaling a lot of mountains.

There's clearly more to this game than just climbing cliffs, as during one moment in Jusant's trailer we see what looks like a ship that's crash-landed. There's also a small collection of houses hidden in the side of one of the mountains that our protagonist explores, which is giving real Tattooine from Star Wars vibes.

Take a look at this chill-looking game for yourself below.

Jusant is just one of the games we saw during the Xbox Games Showcase today, other exciting reveals include a brand-new trailer for Fable, our first look at Ubisoft's upcoming Star Wars game, a surprising trailer for Like A Dragon 8, an update on Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, and much more.