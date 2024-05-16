Netflix hit 3 Body Problem gets renewed until it reaches "epic conclusion" – but the streamer won’t say how many seasons that will take

3 Body Problem, the adaptation of Cixin Liu’s trilogy of sci-fi novels, will finish its story on Netflix.

As revealed during Netflix's Upfront presentation, the streamer has ordered an unknown number of "all-new episodes" to bring the show – which stars Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Eiza Gonzalez, Benedict Wong, and more – to a close.

In a statement, showrunners David Benioff, Dan Weiss, and Alexander Woo said, "We’re thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion. Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu’s magnificent trilogy, we hoped we’d be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!"

The series, which begins with a woman dealing with her father’s death in '60s China before spiraling out into a mind-bending race to save humanity, was one of Netflix’s biggest hits of the year so far, drawing in 115 million hours watched across its first week.

Speaking to the Inside Total Film podcast and GamesRadar+, the showrunners teased that they had plans for more than one new season.

"Well, there’s three novels in the trilogy," Woo said. "The novels get longer and longer so I wouldn't say it maps out exactly to three [seasons]."

Woo continued, "We have some really strong ideas about what to do in a season two, and then it’s a little hazier down the line. But we want to get to the end, we want to get to the end of the trilogy, and whether that's three or four, you know, or some other number…The goal is to get to the end of the trilogy and it seems like it would map out over probably, certainly more than two seasons but beyond that, it's hard to know exactly."

For more from the Netflix series, check out our breakdown of the 3 Body Problem ending and our interview with the cast talking potential plans for a second season. Then dive into more of the best shows on Netflix.