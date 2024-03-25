Netflix sci-fi show 3 Body Problem may not have been renewed yet, but the cast are already planning season 2 storylines

Warning: This article contains big spoilers from Netflix’s 3 Body Problem. Make sure you’ve seen it before reading any further.

3 Body Problem may have only just arrived on Netflix, but the stars of the sci-fi series are already keen for what’s to come. Based on the novels by Liu Cixin, the show follows a group of scientists pulled into a global threat as aliens called the San-Ti plan their invasion of Earth.

In order to try and stop the development of the planet before they arrive (in hundreds of years’ time), the San-Ti try to halt all scientific development on Earth by killing scientists, forcing them to stop working, and sending Sophons (highly advanced computers) to destroy their work. The first season ends with a global group deciding to fight back through two major programs: the Wallfacer Program and the Staircase Program.

During the 3 Body Problem season 1 finale, we learn that the latter has failed, but Saul Durand (Jovan Adepo) has become a huge part of the former. He’s tasked with creating a plan to defeat the San-Ti, which he’ll develop entirely in his head (to avoid the San-Ti from finding out). The 3 Body Problem ending sees Saul, Jin Cheng (Jess Hong), and Clarence Da-Shi (Benedict Wong) claiming the work to defeat the aliens has just begun.

In an interview with GamesRadar+, Saul star Jovan Adepo and Jin actor Jess Hong share their excitement for what’s to come should the series return for season 2.

"I mean, we've read the books so there's a lot that happens with these characters moving forward," Adepo grins. "I just think it's so refreshing just to play people who are flawed, you know what I mean? People who have all the tools to do a lot of things, or have a lot of responsibility, but you know, we're all flawed creatures. There is room for mistakes and catastrophic moments."

Hong agrees. "Exactly, they make mistakes. Jin makes one of the biggest mistakes in the entire trilogy. The repercussions are actually awful," she shares, adding that she can’t wait to tackle her "dealing with the guilt of that". Meanwhile, Saul in her words has "literally the weight of the solar system on his shoulders". Adepo is keen to play this too, quipping: "It’s okay, I’ve got strong shoulders."

If you’re desperate to know what they’re referring to, check out our spoiler-filled guide to what could happen next in Netflix's sci-fi show according to the books. In there, we get into details about what happens next with the Wallfacer Project, as well as what Jin’s book counterpart Cheng Xin does next.

For more on 3 Body Problem, check out our conversation with the showrunners about season 2, why the Game of Thrones cast members were so keen to return, and how Benedict Wong reacted to his character sharing some interesting similarities with himself.