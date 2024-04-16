The PC Gaming Show returns in 2 months with over 50 games worth of world premieres, exclusive announcements, and dev interviews

The PC Gaming Show returns in two months to celebrate what's ahead for PC gaming enthusiasts in 2024 and beyond.

As revealed in a new press release, this year's show is set to feature over 50 games. You can expect world premieres, exclusive announcements, developer interviews, and much more.



If you're keen to save the date, The PC Gaming Show airs on June 9 at 1pm PDT / 4pm EDT / 9pm BST / 10pm CEST. As always, you're spoiled for choice regarding where to watch the stream. The show will be broadcast on Twitch, YouTube, X, Steam, and Bilibili, promising "a packed roster of reveals, celebrations, and surprises."

"A lot has changed in PC gaming since our first show in 2015," PC Gaming Show editorial director Jake Tucker says. "It's more mainstream and popular than ever, and each year brings new breakout hits.

"I'm excited to take the helm on a show I've loved for years and can't wait to share a host of great games with our audience this summer. Expect some big reveals, new content for your favorite games, and a celebration of what's been a golden decade for PC games."

The latest installment of The PC Gaming Show follows the newly launched PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted, which hit our screens last winter and was dedicated to counting down the most anticipated PC games as decided by a council of over 70 industry veterans, including Sid Meier of Civilization fame, Inxile Entertainment studio head Brian Fargo, and AbleGamers director Steven Spohn.

Until then, check out all of the upcoming PC games for 2024 and beyond if you're curious about what sort of games are on the horizon. You might see one of them sooner than you think.