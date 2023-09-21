PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted announced for November 30

The PC Gaming Show officially returns on November 30 with a new twist: it'll focus on some of the "Most Wanted" games in development for the PC. That's in addition to the usual bevy of reveals and trailer.

A group of more than 50 panellists have been brought together from industry luminaries to content creators to games journalists in order to vote on the most exciting games set to release on PC in 2024 and beyond. More specifically, the panel include the likes of Sid Meier of Civilization fame, Inxile Entertainment studio head Brian Fargo, and AbleGamers direct Steven Spohn. More panellists are set to be announced in the future.

The event will reveal the 25 most exciting games in development for the PC as voted on by the panel while highlighting the latest news and announcements from them. What games, exactly, might make the cut is anybody's guess at this point.

"We're bringing together some of the voices we most respect from across the gaming industry to determine the Most Wanted games on PC," says Evan Lahti, PC Gamer Global Editor-in-Chief, as part of the announcement. "This end-of-year edition of the PC Gaming Show will place a spotlight on the biggest upcoming games and small-studio gems that have the potential to be the next Valheim, Stardew Valley, or Vampire Survivors."

PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted is set to feature returning host Frankie Ward, who is perhaps best known for hosting international esports events for the likes of League of Legends and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive. The event is more broadly presented in partnership with Intel, and while exact times seemingly have not been revealed, it will be broadcast via Twitch, YouTube, Steam, and Bilibili.



