Everything announced at the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2024

That's a wrap on the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2024. Samantha Béart (Karlach from Baldur’s Gate 3) and Ben Starr (Clive Rosfield from Final Fantasy 16) did an excellent job as this show's hosts, presenting over an hour of exciting new trailers and updates, release dates, and even world premieres for over 40 upcoming games.

The Spring Showcase was streamed live across the GamesRadar+ and Future Games Show social channels on March 21, but if you couldn't watch live, then you're in the right place.

Below, we’ve got a full list of every game that featured in the show so you can not only catch up but also read more about the various games showcased. We’ve also included reveals from the Future Games Show Expansion Pack, our new post-show that aired directly after the Spring Showcase.

Don't forget that you can head over to our official Future Games Show Steam page to wishlist the games you’re interested in and even play some demos right now!

Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2024

Deathsprint 66

(Image credit: Secret Mode)

This year’s Spring Showcase started with the world premiere reveal trailer for Deathsprint 66, a PVP arcade racer set in a dystopian future. Deathsprint 66 is coming to PC in 2024.

Zoochosis

(Image credit: Clapperheads)

A new trailer for bodycam horror game Zoochosis debuted during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase. You play as a zookeeper who must work to stop a malicious parasite from infecting the animal kingdom. It’s coming to PC later this year.

Harold Halibut

(Image credit: Slow Bros.)

Slow Bros’ stunning handmade adventure game Harold Halibut returned to the Future Games Show with this year’s Spring Showcase. An all-new trailer revealed that players will be able to make their mark on this captivating clay world on April 16, 2024, when it launches on PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn

(Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

A developer diary from the team behind Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn dug into the game's rhythmic combat. Flintlock is the next game from A44, the creators of Ashen, and it’s coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox in Summer 2024.

Enotria: The Last Song

(Image credit: Jyamma Games)

A blood-pumping gameplay trailer for Enotria: The Last Song dropped during this year’s Spring Showcase. It’s a soulslike where you play as a masked warrior trapped in an eternal play, and it’s coming to PC and PlayStation on August 21.

The Constructors

(Image credit: Frozen District)

The Constructors is a city builder for all the wannabe Bob The Builders out there. A new gameplay trailer for the construction simulator appeared in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase. If you fancy constructing the neighborhood of your dreams, you can check it out when it launches on PC in Q2 2024

Tenebris Somnia

(Image credit: Saibot Studios)

Andrés Borghi swung by the Future Games Show Spring Showcase to talk about his game, Tenebris Somnia. Blurring the lines between film and game, Tenebris Somnia is an 8-bit horror adventure, but all the cutscenes are shot in live-action. It’s coming to PC in 2025.

Dustborn

(Image credit: Quantic Dream)

During the Spring Showcase, we debuted a gameplay trailer for the road trip adventure game Dustborn, which revealed more of the game’s sinister setting - the Divided States of America. Dustborn is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on August 20, 2024.

Voidwrought

(Image credit: Powersnake)

A world premiere trailer revealed Voidwrought, a cosmic horror Metroidvania in which you traverse multidimensional depths to collect the blood of the gods. Voidwrought is coming soon to PC and Nintendo Switch.

Unrailed 2

(Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

A new gameplay trailer for Unrailed 2 - the chaotic, cooperative railroad construction game - debuted during the Spring Showcase. You can lay down tracks with your buddies when it launches on Steam later this year.

Omega Crafter

(Image credit: Preferred Networks)

Omega Crafter is an open-world survival game where you can program your robot sidekick to do your bidding. A release date trailer popped up during the Spring Showcase, revealing that Omega Crafter will be coming to Steam on March 28, 2024.

Ascendant Infinity

(Image credit: PlayFusion)

A gameplay trailer for Ascendant Infinity gave us a closer look at the PVP combat in this squad-based biopunk FPS, where players can possess monsters and fight murderous snails. It’s coming soon to PC, but you can head to Ascendant.com now to sign up for the Closed Beta.

Foundation: Galactic Frontier

(Image credit: FunPlus)

A world premiere trailer revealed Foundation: Galactic Frontier, a multi-genre mobile game based on the Apple TV show Foundation. It’s coming soon, and you can pre-register now at www.foundation.game .

ESDigital Games Montage

(Image credit: ESDigital Games)

A montage from ESDigital Games covered three of the publisher’s upcoming titles: Sky of Tides, Awaken Astral Blade, and Battle Juice Alchemist.

Sky of Tides is coming to PC and consoles in 2024

Awaken Astral Blade will launch on PC and PlayStation in Q3 2024

Battle Juice Alchemist is out now via Steam Early Access

No Rest for the Wicked

(Image credit: Moon studios)

Ori and Blind Forest developers Moon Studios dropped in on the Future Games Show Spring Showcase to tell us more about the Action RPG No Rest for the Wicked. The studio’s founders discussed the game’s unique approach to exploration and combat and why it’s a “dream project” for Moon Studios. No Rest for the Wicked is coming to Steam Early Access on April 18.

Holstin

(Image credit: Sonka)

A moody driving-focused trailer for Holstin debuted during the Spring Showcase. Holstin is a psychological shooter where you can seamlessly swap between third and first-person. It’s coming to PlayStation, Xbox and PC… when it’s ready.

EV2

(Image credit: Funtico)

EV2 is an open-world third-person mech shooter in which you fight to save Earth from an alien invasion. A new trailer premiered during the Spring Showcase, revealing that it’s coming soon to PC.

Dragon’s Dogma 2

(Image credit: Capcom)

Capcom shared a fiery Dragon’s Dogma 2 launch trailer during the Future Games Show Spring Showcase. Become Arisen and defy a cavalcade of massive monsters when it launches on March 22 for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Hauntii

(Image credit: Firestoke)

A release date trailer for Hauntii appeared in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase, and it was accompanied by a musical performance. You’ll be able to play Moonloop Games’ beguiling twin-stick adventure when it launches on PC and consoles this May 23.

Sand Land

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

Based on the manga by Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, Sand Land is an Action RPG with plenty of vehicular combat and a mysterious desert world to contend with. Sand Land is coming to PC, PlayStation and Xbox on April 26, 2024, and a demo is available now.

Space Prison

(Image credit: Firesquid)

During the Spring Showcase, Wooden Alien shared a new trailer for Space Prison, the studio’s turn-based survival RPG in which players try to break out of a galactic complex. It’s coming to PC on April 10, 2024.

Blockbuster Inc

(Image credit: Ancient Forge)

Super Sly Fox shared a gameplay trailer for Blockbuster Inc., the movie studio simulation game in which you build lots, develop talent, and take on Hollywood. It’s coming to PC on June 6, 2024.

Tchia

(Image credit: Kepler Interactive)

A bumper trailer revealed that the tropical sandbox adventure game Tchia is getting a huge update with many new gameplay-focused and cosmetic features. It’s also out now on Steam and coming to Nintendo Switch this summer.

Rumble Club

(Image credit: Mad Mushroom)

A questionably historical but definitely adorable gameplay trailer for Rumble Club revealed more about the hectics physics-based combat game. It’s coming to Steam, iOS, and Android on April 23, 2024.

Simon the Sorcerer Origins

(Image credit: Leanardo Interactive)

Smallthing Studios revealed a stunning story trailer for Simon the Sorcerer Origins, a point-and-click revival with musical contributions from Rick Astley. It’s coming soon to PC, Mac, Linux and consoles.

Project Mango

(Image credit: Toukana Interactive x kurzgesagt)

A world premiere trailer revealed Project Mango, an upcoming collaboration between YouTube phenomenon Kurzgesagt - In a Nutshell and Toukana Interactive, creators of Dorfromantik. It’s coming in 2025, and you can find out more at toukana.com/project-mango .

Outpost Infinity Siege

(Image credit: Lightning Games)

Outpost Infinity Siege is a first-person shooter spliced with tower defence and base-building DNA. A brand new trailer gave us a closer look at its genre-blending gameplay. It’s coming to PC on March 26, 2024.

Farewell North

(Image credit: Mooneye Studios)

A new trailer for Farewell North gave us a glimpse at how players will restore colour to the Scottish Highlands in this atmospheric puzzle game starring a Border Collie and its owner. It’s coming to PC, Xbox and Nintendo Switch on August 15, 2024.

Final Stand Ragnarok

(Image credit: City State)

Mark Jacobs from Unchained Entertainment dropped by the Future Games Show Spring Showcase to discuss Final Stand Ragnarok, the studio’s wave-based ‘Helms Deep’ hack-and-slash. It’s launching soon on Steam, and console versions will be available in the near future.

Ones to Play montage

Our Ones to Play montage exclusively includes games with Steam demos that you can play right after the show. Head to our official Future Games Show Steam page to go hands-on.

The section returned for the Spring Showcase, featuring:

New Star GP

Realm of Ink

Go Go Town

Follow the Meaning

Anger Foot

Duck Paradox

Deathbound

Terratech Worlds

(Image credit: Payload Studios)

Next, a gameplay trailer for Terratech Worlds. This is Payload Studios’ open-world co-operative survival game in which you customise vehicles to explore an alien frontier. It’s coming to Steam Early Access on March 22, 2024.

Robobeat

(Image credit: Kwalee)

Following in the footsteps of rhythm shooters like Metal Hellsinger and BPM, Robobeat is a roguelike where you move to the music and empty your clip to the beat. It’s coming to PC on May 16, 2024, and a demo is available now.

The Operator

(Image credit: Bureau 81)

A new trailer for The Operator showcased how players will dig for clues and solve improbable cases from behind a computer screen. The gumshoe puzzler is coming to PC in 2024.

Still Wakes The Deep

(Image credit: Secret Mode)

Our friends at The Chinese Room dropped by the Spring Showcase with a release date trailer for Still Wakes The Deep, the studio’s oil rig horror adventure. Still Wakes The Deep is coming to PC, Xbox and PlayStation on June 18, 2024.

Battle Crush

(Image credit: NCSoft)

A new trailer for NCSOFT’s Battle Crush dialled up the mayhem at this year’s Spring Showcase. It’s a battle royale brawler where 30 players duke it out across a crumbling environment to be the last one standing. Battle Crush’s second playtest kicked off on March 21 for PC, iOS and Android.

Blue Prince

(Image credit: Raw Fury)

A dazzling world premiere trailer from Dogubomb Studios provided the first look at Blue Prince, a cel-shaded architectural roguelike where you create the world you explore. It’s coming soon.

Hordes of Hunger

(Image credit: Hyperstrange)

Hyperstrange shared a gameplay trailer for Hordes of Hunger, an Unreal Engine 5 survivors-like where you fend off cosmic horrors in reactive environments. It’s coming soon to PC.

Linkito

(Image credit: Playdigious)

A gameplay trailer for Linkito gave us a closer look at Kalinarm’s uncompromising puzzler. Players can build and share modular masterpieces online, with Twitch and Arduino integration to boot. It’s coming soon to PC.

Worshippers of Cthulu

(Image credit: Crazy Goat)

Another world premiere trailer revealed Worshippers of Cthulu, a Lovecraftian city-builder in which you manage a moody cult and uncover ancient secrets. It’s coming to PC in 2024.

The Heirloom

(Image credit: Babubi Games)

Babubi Games swung by the Future Games Show Spring Showcase with a trailer for The Heirloom, the studio’s eerie Hebrides puzzle adventure. It’s coming to PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch later this year.

Spine

(Image credit: Nekki)

A cinematic brawler with coordinated combat, Spine has you dismantling goons with the help of a talking backbone. A gameplay trailer debuted during the Spring Showcase, noting that the game is coming soon to PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

Indika

(Image credit: 11 bit Studios)

Odd Meter shared a new trailer for Indika, the studio’s third-person puzzle game in which you play as a rogue nun with a devilish companion. It’s coming to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox on May 8.

Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter

(Image credit: United Label Games)

Narrated by none other than Geralt of Rivia himself, Doug Cockle, our penultimate world premiere of the Spring Showcase revealed Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter. A sequel to 2021’s riveting rat-based Action RPG, it’s coming soon to PC and consoles.

Industria 2

(Image credit: Headup)

Our ‘One More Thing’ was the world premiere reveal of Industria 2, an atmospheric story-rich shooter sequel inspired by Valve’s Half-Life series. It’s coming soon to PC.

Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2024 - Expansion Pack

Knights in Tight Spaces

(Image credit: Raw Fury)

During the Spring Showcase post-show, the Future Games Show Expansion Pack, a few more reveal trailers made the cut. First up was a world premiere for Knights in Tight Spaces, the medieval sequel to Ground Shatter’s 2021 deckbuilding brawler Fights in Tight Spaces.

Dystopika

(Image credit: Voids Within)

A community trailer for cyberpunk city builder Dystopika showcased a series of remarkable worlds built by players in the game’s Steam Next Fest demo. The full release is coming to PC in 2024.

Nexus 5X

(Image credit: Paradox Arc)

Whatboy Games dropped by the Future Games Show Expansion Pack to reveal that the studio’s fast-paced intergalactic 4X game, Stellaris Nexus, is now called Nexus 5X. The 1.0 release is coming to Steam on April 18.