The Last of Us season 2 officially casts Kaitlyn Dever as Abby

After rumors, speculation, and fan-casting – The Last of Us season 2 has officially cast Kaitlyn Dever as Abby.

The Last of Us season 2 is set to follow the (even more heart-wrenching and emotionally devastating) storyline of The Last of Us Part 2 video game, which fast forwards to an 18-year-old Ellie and her life as an adult following the tragic events of Part 1. Abby is introduced as both a main and playable character, who makes a decision that alters the course of Ellie’s post-apocalyptic life.

Pedro Pascal will be back as Joel, with Bella Ramsey back as Ellie

HBO describes Abby as "a skilled soldier whose black-and-white view of the world is challenged as she seeks vengeance for those she loved". Which is a rather nice way of describing her given what happens in the video game.

"Our casting process for season two has been identical to season one: we look for world-class actors who embody the souls of the characters in the source material,” said series co-creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann. "Nothing matters more than talent, and we’re thrilled to have an acclaimed performer like Kaitlyn join Pedro, Bella and the rest of our family."

Dever, who was the most fan-cast actor for Ellie prior to the show’s release, is a Golden Globe and Emmy nominee known for her work in Unbelievable and Dopesick. She also starred in Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart, Karen Maine’s Rosaline, the film adaptation of Dear Evan Hansen, and the Julia Roberts-George Clooney rom-com Ticket to Paradise.

The Last of Us season 2 has a 2025 release date.