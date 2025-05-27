Where are Lev and Yara? Two major characters from the PlayStation game are missing from The Last of Us season 2

The Last of Us season 2 has come to an end – but it's just the beginning for Kaitlyn Dever's Abby Anderson. But does that mean we'll get to see two of Abby's friends from the game who were noticeably missing from the show?

Despite the dramatic cliffhanger ending, the show isn't even halfway through adapting The Last of Us Part 2. The second game, for context, takes up to 40 hours of gameplay to complete, with the first game taking around half that time to complete. That being said, there's a lot more to come. And with a lot more to come, we can probably expect the introduction of more characters – and we're hoping that this means Lev and Yara.

The brother and sister duo are former Seraphites that accidentally link up with Abby and form a bond – with Lev becoming an intrinsic part of Abby's story. Despite being so crucial to The Last of Us Part 2, the pair are missing from the second season. Will they show up in The Last of Us season 3? Scroll on down.

Who are Lev and Yara? *SPOILERS*

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

In The Last of Us Part 2, Lev (Ian Alexander) and Yara (Victoria Grace) are a brother and sister duo who were born into the Seraphite cult. Yara was initially selected as a warrior, tasked with fighting the WLF around the age of 13. Yara never questioned the rules – until Lev decided to shave his head and identify as openly male, which is something the Seraphites would never approve of and would likely kill him for. With that knowledge, Yara knew the only choice was to help him escape – leading the cult to brand the pair as heathens.

The duo run into Abby Anderson, who is about to be killed by the Seraphites. The cult shatters Yara's arm, but the three manage to escape to the abandoned aquarium where Owen and Mel (who are now deceased in The Last of Us season 2) are hiding out from the WLF after defecting. It's heavily implied in season 2 that Abby and her friends (save for Manny) have already defected and/or are planning to, as Isaac complains about Abby's absence.

Owen and Mel plan to flee to Santa Barbara to find the remaining Fireflies, but Lev wants to persuade his mother to come with them. This happens right as the WLF launches an all-out invasion of the Seraphite island, culminating in a tense moment where Yara is shot right before Isaac arrives to confront Abby. Yara shoots Isaac, saving Lev's life, but dies in the process, allowing Abby and Lev to escape.

In the game, Lev is with Abby when it's discovered that Owen and Mel are dead. He is also with Abby during the big showdown with Ellie and Dina in the theater, allowing Team Abby to gain the upper hand. During the final, final showdown at the end of The Last of Us Part 2, Abby escapes with Lev by boat, after Ellie decides not to kill them.

Will Lev and Yara be in The Last of Us season 3?

(Image credit: HBO/Sky)

Back in 2023, Ian Alexander and Victoria Grace both told separate news outlets that they would love to return for season 2 as Lev and Yara. However, given how the show decided to break up Ellie and Abby's plots in a way that's more akin to the game's timeline it would make more sense for Lev and Yara to appear in season 3. Season 2 ends by jumping back in time to show us Abby's Seattle Day One, much like in the game, and will likely begin the same way – showing us what Abby was doing during those three days that Ellie and Dina were hunting her down.

Lev and Yara are indeed part of Abby's three-day arc in the game, with Lev being the one who eventually crosses over with Ellie and Dina. We can speculate that season 3 will be Abby's three days in Seattle, with a potential season 4 covering The Farm and Santa Barbara. This would stretch Lev's arc over two seasons, up to the final showdown between Ellie and Abby. Nothing has been confirmed, but anything is possible. And given that Jeffrey Wright returned to play Isaac, the character he provided the voice and motion capture for, it's possible that Alexander and Grace could return as well.

The Last of Us season 1 and 2 are streaming now in the US on HBO Max, and on Sky and NOW in the UK. For more, check out our list of the best HBO Max shows and the best HBO Max movies to stream right now.