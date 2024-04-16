Borderlands actor drew inspiration from Barbie co-star Margot Robbie's Harley Quinn for her role

Borderlands star Ariana Greenblatt says her Tiny Tina was inspired by Margot Robbie's portrayal of Harley Quinn.

"I read the sides and immediately thought of [Robbie's Harley] and that's one of the first things I told her actually for the process of getting Barbie," Greenblatt told IGN. The actor plays Sasha, a bratty teenager with a deeply moving character arc, in the blockbuster film. "I watched how she prepared and she read the comic books and she did so much work to build Harley and watching her helped me build Tina."

Tiny Tina was first introduced in Borderlands 2 as an unhinged 13-year-old demolitions expert. The fan-favorite character is known for her unusual dialogue and vocal inflections as well as her unique weapons that consist of a teapot, cobra, and a pink camouflage assault rifle known as a Boom Puppy.

Directed by Eli Roth, the cast includes Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, Florian Munteanu as Krieg, Jamie Lee Curtis as Dr. Patricia Tannis, and Jack Black as Claptrap. The film follows Lilith as she reluctantly returns to her home planet of Pandora in order to the missing daughter of the "universe's most powerful S.O.B" Atlas (Edgar Ramirez) and forms an alliance with an unexpected team. Roth co-wrote the screenplay with Deadpool director Tim Miller taking over for reshoots.

Borderlands is set to hit theaters on August 9.