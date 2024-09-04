The live-action Minecraft movie gets a weird and wonderful first trailer, but all I can think about is Jack Black as Steve

A Minecraft Movie | Teaser - YouTube Watch On

The Minecraft movie – titled simply A Minecraft Movie – has landed its first trailer, and it sees the beloved game brought to life.

Jason Momoa and Jack Black star in the new movie adaptation of the best-selling video game of all time. "Anything you can dream about here, you can make," says the voiceover as we follow a ragtag group of adventurers exploring the new world.

Per the official synopsis, the four misfits, Garrett 'The Garbage Man' Garrison (Momoa), Henry (Sebastian Hansen), Natalie (Emma Myers) and Dawn (Danielle Brooks) get sucked through a portal into the bizarre cubic world. In order to make it back home, "they’ll have to master this world (and protect it from evil things like Piglins and Zombies, too) while embarking on a magical quest with an unexpected, expert crafter."

That crafter? Black's Steve, as it is revealed in a suitably dramatic moment in the trailer. Although, we had expected his character might look a bit more whimsical than just wearing a simple blue T-shirt, but we’ll trust the wider vision.

The upcoming movie also stars comedy legends Jennifer Coolidge, Kate McKinnon, and Jemaine Clement, but they don't appear in the first teaser. In the directing seat is Napoleon Dynamite and Nacho Libre helmer Jared Hess.

Speaking to GamesRadar+ previously, Black joked that he thinks he deserves an Oscar for playing Steve – the real MVP of the trailer. "Oh, you know I'm playing Minecraft all the time. Whenever I'm not filming I'm playing Minecraft because an actor prepares," he told us.

"I like to be in that Minecraft headspace. I like to know the rules, and I like to get little, like, things like, 'Oh, in the game you pickaxe like this. You hit stuff like that,' then I do that in the movie. I think the members of the Academy will appreciate my research later. I don't want to jinx it, but I'm pretty sure I'm getting an Oscar for this one..."

A Minecraft Movie will be released in theaters on April 4, 2025. For more, check out our guides to upcoming movies and upcoming video game adaptations.