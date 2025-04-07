Amid Minecraft mania at the box office, an unfinished version of the movie has leaked online after a "security breach" – and it's pure nightmare fuel

An unfinished, nightmare fuel version of the Minecraft movie without CGI has leaked online after a reported "security breach".

As per Deadline, "screenshots and footage" from A Minecraft Movie have made their way onto social media. The kicker in this instance, though, is it appears to be a much earlier cut of the movie – without any special effects.

Of course, we aren't going to be plastering clips of the Minecraft movie (which has broken all sorts of records in its first weekend at the box office) here, but picture this: they mainly involve Jack Black's Steve dancing through blurry, fuzzy creations in the Overworld. All told, it's more akin to a bad PhotoShop job than anywhere close to the finished version of what could be a major billion-dollar hit.

Starring Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Hansen, A Minecraft Movie puts the block in blockbuster – and sees four fish-out-of-water humans head to Minecraft's world, where they are guided through the trials, tribulations, and terrific creations by miner Steve (Jack Black).

With A Minecraft Movie post-credits scene setting up the potential for more Overworld hijinks, there's plenty of scope for a sequel. It's something director Jared Hess certainly isn't ruling out.

"Oh, it'd be so much fun. Yeah," Hess told GamesRadar+. "I mean, look, there's the world's infinite, so many amazing mods and characters and biomes we haven't explored yet, so it'd be amazing."

