Amid Minecraft mania at the box office, an unfinished version of the movie has leaked online after a "security breach" – and it's pure nightmare fuel

News
By published

The pirates yearn for the mines

Jack Black as Steve in A Minecraft Movie.
(Image credit: Warner Bros)

An unfinished, nightmare fuel version of the Minecraft movie without CGI has leaked online after a reported "security breach".

As per Deadline, "screenshots and footage" from A Minecraft Movie have made their way onto social media. The kicker in this instance, though, is it appears to be a much earlier cut of the movie – without any special effects.

Of course, we aren't going to be plastering clips of the Minecraft movie (which has broken all sorts of records in its first weekend at the box office) here, but picture this: they mainly involve Jack Black's Steve dancing through blurry, fuzzy creations in the Overworld. All told, it's more akin to a bad PhotoShop job than anywhere close to the finished version of what could be a major billion-dollar hit.

Starring Jack Black, Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Sebastian Hansen, A Minecraft Movie puts the block in blockbuster – and sees four fish-out-of-water humans head to Minecraft's world, where they are guided through the trials, tribulations, and terrific creations by miner Steve (Jack Black).

With A Minecraft Movie post-credits scene setting up the potential for more Overworld hijinks, there's plenty of scope for a sequel. It's something director Jared Hess certainly isn't ruling out.

"Oh, it'd be so much fun. Yeah," Hess told GamesRadar+. "I mean, look, there's the world's infinite, so many amazing mods and characters and biomes we haven't explored yet, so it'd be amazing."

For more, check out our guide to A Minecraft Movie's Easter eggs and a breakdown of the Minecraft movie ending.

See more Movies News
Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about live action movies
Liam Neeson as Frank Drebin in The Naked Gun

Liam Neeson is beating up bank robbers while wearing a skirt in first trailer for The Naked Gun reboot from The Lonely Island director
Rapunzel holding a frying pan towards a trapped Flynn during one of the best Disney movies, Tangled.

Disney pauses live-action Tangled movie from The Greatest Showman director after Snow White bombs at the box office
Moon Knight

Oscar Isaac has canceled a major Star Wars appearance, and it could mean Moon Knight is making an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday

See more latest
Most Popular
Moon Knight
Oscar Isaac has canceled a major Star Wars appearance, and it could mean Moon Knight is making an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday
A screenshot of Mario Kart 9, shown during the Switch 2 reveal trailer.
The most dedicated Switch 2 fan is already waiting in line for Nintendo's new console, 2 months before its launch
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Spider-Man 4 director says he's "nerding out" every day over Spidey's suit as they prepare to start filming the Marvel movie this summer
Jack Black in A Minecraft Movie
Minecraft movie's Herobrine Easter egg was a glitch that stayed in the movie "because the VFX studio ran out of time"
PS5
Sony takes a bigger hit than Nintendo after US tariffs affect Japanese stock market, and an old statement has people worried that "the customer will always end up being [on] the losing end"
Robert Downey Jr. sitting in a chair at the end of a long line of chairs
Robert Downey Jr. may have just given us our first look at Avengers: Doomsday's Doctor Doom in an unexpected way
Mario Kart running on Nintendo Switch 2
The Nintendo Switch 2 is already impressing developers who say they're "extremely happy" with the new console's power, comparing it to a "mid-tier PC"
Fantastic Four
Fantastic Four is in its "own universe" with "no Easter eggs," confirms director: "There's no running into Iron Man or whatever"
John Cena as Peacemaker
James Gunn unveils the Peacemaker season 2 release date with a bold declaration for its premiere: "One of my favorite things ever"
Varada Sethu in Doctor Who
Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies says that the connection between Varada Sethu's Boom character and her new companion doesn't play a large role in the story, but there will still be "surprising revelations" there