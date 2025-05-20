Jurassic World Rebirth goes for the unexpected with this nightmare fuel popcorn bucket

Jurassic World Rebirth joins the legion of Hollywood blockbusters with their own popcorn buckets – but it's opting against the dino-tastic low hanging fruit that many had expected.

Honestly? This could have been a giant T-rex head and marketing could have called it a day. Instead, as you'll see below, Regal Cinemas has unveiled an Incubator Dual Container, complete with miniature dinosaur.

A new era of collectibles is born. Get your claws on the Incubator Dual Container, coming exclusively to Regal, and get your tickets for #JurassicWorldRebirth now. @JurassicWorld 🎟️: https://t.co/LEp1WX2Gt4 pic.twitter.com/ScJNsnsEtVMay 20, 2025

We're not overly sure how much popcorn you'll be able to squeeze into this popcorn bucket, mind, but at least it fits in snugly with Jurassic Park and Jurassic World's ongoing theme of man-made horrors – this is, after all, where baby dinosaurs are hatched.

While Jurassic World Rebirth's popcorn bucket is on brand, there's a whole host of snack vessels that the creators were probably too preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.

That includes – but is certainly not limited to – a Mission: Impossible popcorn bucket that requires a key to open, a Gladiator popcorn bucket shaped like a colosseum, and Deadpool and the Dune sandworm that sparked its own cottage industry.

Away from the concessions stand, Jurassic World shows it still has the capacity to scare and thrill in equal measure. Its final trailer has just been released – and it showcases a major water-based sequence that was ultimately cut from the plans of 1993's Jurassic Park.

Jurassic World Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, roars into cinemas on July 2.

