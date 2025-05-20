Jurassic World Rebirth goes for the unexpected with this nightmare fuel popcorn bucket
Cinemas find a way
Jurassic World Rebirth joins the legion of Hollywood blockbusters with their own popcorn buckets – but it's opting against the dino-tastic low hanging fruit that many had expected.
Honestly? This could have been a giant T-rex head and marketing could have called it a day. Instead, as you'll see below, Regal Cinemas has unveiled an Incubator Dual Container, complete with miniature dinosaur.
A new era of collectibles is born. Get your claws on the Incubator Dual Container, coming exclusively to Regal, and get your tickets for #JurassicWorldRebirth now. @JurassicWorld 🎟️: https://t.co/LEp1WX2Gt4 pic.twitter.com/ScJNsnsEtVMay 20, 2025
We're not overly sure how much popcorn you'll be able to squeeze into this popcorn bucket, mind, but at least it fits in snugly with Jurassic Park and Jurassic World's ongoing theme of man-made horrors – this is, after all, where baby dinosaurs are hatched.
While Jurassic World Rebirth's popcorn bucket is on brand, there's a whole host of snack vessels that the creators were probably too preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
That includes – but is certainly not limited to – a Mission: Impossible popcorn bucket that requires a key to open, a Gladiator popcorn bucket shaped like a colosseum, and Deadpool and the Dune sandworm that sparked its own cottage industry.
Away from the concessions stand, Jurassic World shows it still has the capacity to scare and thrill in equal measure. Its final trailer has just been released – and it showcases a major water-based sequence that was ultimately cut from the plans of 1993's Jurassic Park.
Jurassic World Rebirth, starring Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and Jonathan Bailey, roars into cinemas on July 2.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
For more, check out the upcoming movies heading into cinemas later this year.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.