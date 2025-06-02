Upcoming horror sequel Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 releases first poster, potentially teasing the return of one of the game’s most terrifying characters

One of the most anticipated upcoming video game movies and horror sequels, Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, has revealed its first poster, and I think it’s a call back to the first film’s cryptic post-credits scene.

The poster, released by Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 on Twitter, shows a Freddy Fazbear-themed electronic toy called the FazTalker, kind of reminiscent of a children’s Leapfrog laptop. However, the device seems to be used for communication purposes, with Freddy’s ears including a speaker and/or microphone. Check out the poster below.

Anyone out there? #FNAF2Movie only in theaters December 5. pic.twitter.com/08AhLMeHSTJune 2, 2025

This is a completely new piece of FNAF lore, as this toy is not from any of the Five Nights at Freddy’s games. However, the most interesting part of the toy is the message showing on the front screen, reading, 'You There?' in digital letters. The toy has also previously appeared in a recent leak, which shows the device sitting on a desk surrounded by drawings.

We know from the first movie that Mike’s little sister Abby loves to draw. So, if the toy does in fact belong to Abby, who is trying to communicate with her? Strap in, as I have a few theories. In the first movie, the ghosts of William Afton’s child victims spoke to Abby through her dreams and drawings, so they could be doing the same via the FazTalker. However, if it is not the children, it could well be a malevolent presence, such as Afton’s ghost, trying to lure Abby to Freddy Fazbear’s pizzeria once again.

(Image credit: Universal)

However, I think the message is, in one way or another, a callback to the cryptic Five Nights at Freddy’s credits scene. Whilst the credits roll, a strange Morse-code-like audio plays in the background, spelling out C-O-M-E-F-I-N-D-M-E. The voice is very robotic, as if played through a computer or even a FazTalker. It seems like the message is from Mike’s long-lost little brother, Garrett, who was kidnapped and killed by Afton when Mike was a child.

As Garret’s whereabouts were not confirmed in the first movie, the sequel could finally answer this question. It has become a firm fan theory that Garret’s spirit possesses an animatronic known as the puppet. The long and windy antagonist with hollow eyes and a creepy smile is perhaps the game’s scariest robot. In the games, The Puppet was haunted by Freddy Fazbear’s co-founder, and Henry Emily’s daughter, Charlotte Emily, who was killed by William Afton. However, as Henry’s story has not been touched on in the film series, it is possible that Garrett is the movie version of Charlotte.

Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 haunts theaters on December 5, 2025. For more, check out our guide on all the other Five Nights at Freddy’s Easter eggs and cameos we spotted, and keep up with other upcoming horror movies in 2023 and beyond.