Five Nights at Freddy's has a hidden message in its credits that could set up a sequel

End credit scenes seem to be a big trend in movies today, especially horror, so it is no surprise that Five Nights at Freddy’s has some treats hidden in its final moments. Aside from the Five Nights at Freddy's post-credits scene starring Balloon Boy, the latter comes in the shape of a muffled Morse code-like message, letting the audience know that the story is not over, and even suggesting a possible sequel.

As the credits reach the end, an animatronic voice reads out some letters. Later confirmed in a Reddit thread, the audio spells out C-O-M-E-F-I-N-D-M-E (come find me). But what does this mean? There are plenty of theories.

On the one hand, some fans believe this could be a message from Freddy Fazbear co-founder-turned-child serial killer William Afton, who, at the end of the film, is trapped at Freddy’s, locked inside of Springtrap’s suit. Could Afton be calling for help or trying to lure more people into the restaurant?

At the end of the FNAF Movie credits there’s a secret message sounding like the save them minigame.#FNaF #FNAFMovie pic.twitter.com/JzYvugDXVYOctober 25, 2023 See more

Alternatively, others think that the message could be from Mike’s long-lost brother Garrett who disappeared a decade before the events of the movie after he was kidnapped and killed by Afton. This is revealed when we see an old photo of Afton and his daughter Vanessa who is holding Garrett's toy, which Afton later admits to when he attempts to kill Mike.

Despite this, even at the end of the movie we still are in the dark about Garrett’s apparent demise, making us wonder if this message could be a cry for help from Garrett to Mike and lead to his return in a potential Five Nights at Freddy’s 2.

Fans online have also highlighted a deeper theory surrounding Garrett’s whereabouts. In the games, Afton’s business partner Henry had a daughter Charlie who was later murdered by Afton and turned into a puppet animatronic. It is speculated that Mike’s father is Henry and Garrett is Charlie who has followed the same fate, which could explain why Afton recognized Mike's last name at the start of the movie.

C O M E F I N D M E#FNAF #FNAFMOVIE pic.twitter.com/mx4m6Wl1lgOctober 29, 2023 See more

Whatever hidden lore or theory the secret message refers to, we can only hope that it is addressed in a sequel and that the Five Nights at Freddy’s story isn't over just yet.

For more on the movie, here's our guide to all of the Five Nights at Freddy’s Easter eggs and cameos we spotted. You can also check out our list of check out our guides to the best horror movies of all time and all of the upcoming horror movies in 2023 and beyond.