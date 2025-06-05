Blumhouse has heard your complaints that Five Nights at Freddy's "lacked blood" and wasn't scary enough, promises it's going to fix that for the sequel

Five Nights at Freddy's proved to be a smash hit at the box office, but it wasn't perfect. Fans of the horror franchise frequently pointed towards the slightly more tame taste for blood and the reining-in of its iconic jump scares as areas of improvement. But don't worry: Blumhouse has those audience members in mind for the return to Freddy Fazbear's.

Speaking at CCXP Mexico, Blumhouse founder and CEO Jason Blum told the amassed crowd, "we took lots of the criticism saying it was not scary, lacked blood or strong scenes, we decided to implement all that in the sequel." (via Deducer, H/T The Direct).

Based on the horror series that became a viral YouTube sensation in the mid 2010s, the original Five Nights at Freddy's movie grossed $300 million from a modest $20 million budget.

From there, a sequel was greenlit and the upcoming video game movie will be once again directed by Emma Tammi. Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, and Matthew Lillard will all reprise their roles, with the latter speaking to GamesRadar+ last year about stepping into more prominence with his role as William Afton in Five Nights at Freddy's 2.

"The director's like, look, there's not a lot to do in the first movie, but he's the center of the universe in terms of evil," Lillard said. "And having been left out of many a sequel, I was very excited about the idea of being able to lean into a community. You know, at some point very early on, the creator of the game [Scott Cawthon]. He said in a year or so, people aren't gonna be able to imagine William Afton without thinking about you."

Five Nights at Freddy's hits cinemas on December 5, 2025.