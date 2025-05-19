Final Destination fans think a hidden detail in Bloodlines could link back to a character from the fourth movie with the most unfortunate death

One horror fan thinks that an easily missed detail from Final Destination Bloodlines links back to the fourth movie, but others are not so convinced.

Warning, this post includes mild spoilers for Final Destination Bloodlines, so make sure you are all caught up. But first, read our Final Destination Bloodlines review.

The fan pointed out on Twitter that Bloodline’s opening scene, where a highly annoying boy is throwing pennies off the roof at the Skyview, could have some connection with Nick Zano’s character, Hunt, and the lucky penny he always keeps on his person. As Bloodlines is all about how death runs in the family, the horror fan wonders if the two characters are related. Check out the post below.

final destination bloodlines implying all people involved w death are related to the people at sky view has me wondering if the penny kid is the grandfather or father of the douche from final destination 4 pic.twitter.com/if4O7dLllXMay 16, 2025

Hunt was introduced in the fourth movie, titled The Final Destination, as a friend of Nick, the person who has the initial premonition, then saves his friends and a group of strangers from a NASCAR crash. However, despite surviving the NASCAR stadium collapsing on him, Hunt soon suffers a worse fate when death comes for him. Whilst at a swimming pool, he drops his lucky penny in the water, but when he goes down to get it, his butt gets stuck to a pool drain, eventually ripping his insides out.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

However, other fans are not as sure as one pointed out, "The directors said the events of movies 1-5 are separate, not connected to Skyview," and another added, "If bloodlines implies this, why don’t the parents of any character from the first 5 die? Or any of their relatives? I think these are entirely separate run-ins with death."

It is correct that if the victims in all previous Final Destination movies were related to the saved party goers at the Skyview, then surely their parents and other family members would be targeted by death too, which, to our knowledge, has not been the case. For example, Alex’s parents from the first movie are still alive and well before Alex has his premonition.

Nevertheless, it’s cool to think that the kid with the penny links back to Hunt in some way, even if he is just inspired by him. There is no doubt that the two share personality traits. This wouldn't be the first nod that Bloodlines makes to past movies either, as the 2025 flick also includes a logging truck, made famous by the second movie. Plus, at one point in Bloodlines, we see the main characters driving along a very similar bridge to that of the fifth film.

Final Destination Bloodlines is out in theaters now.