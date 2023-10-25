Five Nights At Freddy's post-credits: How many are there? Do they set up a sequel?

Wondering if there’s a Five Nights at Freddy’s post-credits scene? Well, you’re in the right place. The latest from Blumhouse adapts the creepy game series of the same name, fleshing out the story into a chilling horror movie. Starring The Hunger Games’ Josh Hutcherson as the new security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria, the film sees if he can survive five nights at the haunted location where murderous animatronics come to life every evening.

This all comes to a rather satisfying conclusion in the movie’s final moments. However, viewers may be wondering if that’s it, or if any other scenes have been hidden among the credits. Well, we’ve broken down everything you need to know about the Five Nights at Freddy’s post-credits, including how many there are, what they mean, and if they set up a sequel.

Of course, we’ll be getting into spoilers below, but don’t worry – they’re all clearly signposted if you haven’t yet watched the movie.

How many Five Nights at Freddy’s post-credits scenes are there?

There is one post-credits scene in Five Nights at Freddy’s, which arrives after the main stylized sequence. This occurs only a few minutes after the movie ends so if you’re watching in the cinema, make sure you stay put. In the US, the movie is also premiering on Peacock, so make sure you don’t switch off straight after it ends.

Five Nights at Freddy’s post-credits scenes, explained *spoilers*

After the stylized credits have run, the film cuts to a very brief post-credits scene. It begins in the back of the taxi with the driver who dropped Freddy Fazbear and Abby back at the restaurant before their final showdown with the rest of the animatronics, Mike and Vanessa.

This time around, he gets a knock at the door, when he’s sitting idly. "Not today, sorry," he replies, before more knocking persists. "I said, 'Read the sign,'" he continues, before screaming when he notices exactly who has made it inside. Yes, it’s Balloon Boy.

We saw him a few times earlier in the movie, but this seems to indicate that he could take a bigger role going forward into a potential sequel. There is plenty of material to pull from too, as BB is a major antagonist in the Five Nights at Freddy's game series too. He first appeared in the second game, and his lore is slightly different to the others. It’s not known if Balloon Boy is possessed by a victim of William Afton or something else entirely.

Traditionally in the games, he doesn’t kill the Night Guard, but instead causes them issues by doing things like turning off the alarm or playing with the flashlights. But there’s no reason the film adaptation may not amp up his role into something more sinister going forwards.

Fun fact too, the taxi driver here is played by YouTuber CoryxKenshin who is notorious among Five Nights at Freddy's game players for his horror playthroughs. Check out our guide to all of the other Five Nights at Freddy's Easter eggs and cameos we spotted.

Will there be a Five Nights At Freddy’s sequel?

Well, there’s not been confirmation yet that there will be a sequel to Five Nights at Freddy’s, but it’s looking pretty promising. Not only has the movie already made back its budget, but the director has also shared her hopes for a trilogy too.

Then there’s the very open ending. Not only does Afton (who’s now an animatronic himself) warn that he will "always come back," but it seems that the restaurant is now in stasis until someone finds it again. And we’d bet if it comes back, Balloon Boy could play a big role going forwards too.

Five Nights at Freddy's arrives in cinemas on October 25 in the UK and on October 27 in the US. It will also be available on Peacock on the same day in the US.

We spoke to producer Jason Blum and director Emma Tammi about the cute but chilling animatronics, the PG-13 rating, and what the game creator thinks of the movie.

