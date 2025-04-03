First Five Nights at Freddy's 2 trailer ramps up the horror and unveils new look at Balloon Boy
More killer bots are on the loose in the sequel
The first trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's 2 has been released, and it's even creepier than we'd hoped. The new teaser trailer was unveiled by Jason Blum at CinemaCon and sees all of the major characters return.
Opening up back in Freddy Fazbear's we see an animatronic waking up before shifting focus of a funfair. The Hunger Games star Josh Hutchinson also appears in the trailer lifting a sheet off a door that reads, "Gone to fix my friends." We're going to assume this one is from William Afton…
Elsewhere in the short clip, Elizabeth Lail's Vanessa warns, "They're out there, Mike. Everywhere." Then it's killing time as we see some animatronics grab a man through the glass, others stalking the main trio, and a new look at Balloon Boy (who we first met in the Five Nights at Freddy's post-credits scene).
Not only this, but there's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot of Afton at the end of a corridor too, giving us our first look at Matthew Lillard's returning big bad. We also hear him yell, "Showtime" at the end of the clip. Yikes…
The first Five Nights at Freddy's movie failed to become a hit with critics, landing just 32% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, buoyed by fans of the franchise, it became one of Blumhouse's biggest box office hits, securing their best opening weekend yet.
Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will be released on December 5. For more scares, check out our guides to all the upcoming horror movies on the way in 2025.
