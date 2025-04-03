First Five Nights at Freddy's 2 trailer ramps up the horror and unveils new look at Balloon Boy

News
By published

More killer bots are on the loose in the sequel

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 | Official Teaser - YouTube Five Nights at Freddy's 2 | Official Teaser - YouTube
Watch On

The first trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's 2 has been released, and it's even creepier than we'd hoped. The new teaser trailer was unveiled by Jason Blum at CinemaCon and sees all of the major characters return.

Opening up back in Freddy Fazbear's we see an animatronic waking up before shifting focus of a funfair. The Hunger Games star Josh Hutchinson also appears in the trailer lifting a sheet off a door that reads, "Gone to fix my friends." We're going to assume this one is from William Afton…

Elsewhere in the short clip, Elizabeth Lail's Vanessa warns, "They're out there, Mike. Everywhere." Then it's killing time as we see some animatronics grab a man through the glass, others stalking the main trio, and a new look at Balloon Boy (who we first met in the Five Nights at Freddy's post-credits scene).

Not only this, but there's a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot of Afton at the end of a corridor too, giving us our first look at Matthew Lillard's returning big bad. We also hear him yell, "Showtime" at the end of the clip. Yikes…

The first Five Nights at Freddy's movie failed to become a hit with critics, landing just 32% on Rotten Tomatoes. However, buoyed by fans of the franchise, it became one of Blumhouse's biggest box office hits, securing their best opening weekend yet.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2 will be released on December 5. For more scares, check out our guides to all the upcoming horror movies on the way in 2025.

See more Movies News
Fay Watson
Fay Watson
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I’m the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for the Total Film and SFX sections online. I previously worked as a Senior Showbiz Reporter and SEO TV reporter at Express Online for three years. I've also written for The Resident magazines and Amateur Photographer, before specializing in entertainment.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about horror movies
Georgina Campbell in Barbarian

Barbarian director's mysterious new horror movie described as "batsh*t insane" as first plot details are revealed
Christian Bale as Patrick Bateman holding an axe during the horror movie American Psycho.

American Psycho reboot is still looking for its Patrick Bateman, despite reports of Dune 2 star's casting
Carrie Coon as Proxima Midnight in Avengers: Infinity War

Avengers actor Carrie Coon didn't return for Endgame after a money dispute, and Marvel allegedly replied she should "feel fortunate" to be part of the MCU
See more latest
Most Popular
Carrie Coon as Proxima Midnight in Avengers: Infinity War
Avengers actor Carrie Coon didn't return for Endgame after a money dispute, and Marvel allegedly replied she should "feel fortunate" to be part of the MCU
Mario Kart World screenshot showing a racer almost getting eaten by a dinosaur
The Mario Kart World price of $80 could be the "new normal," but sales won't be impacted at first: "The true test will come in year 2"
Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor in Superman
Superman star Nicholas Hoult reveals the "magic" moment when David Corenswet first flew onto set as the Man of Steel: "I felt like I was witnessing the magic of cinema"
Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World Rebirth
Jurassic World's Scarlett Johansson says Rebirth will make the franchise scary again – and one behind-closed-doors scene already proves she's not bluffing
Donkey Kong Bananza
Donkey Kong veteran gives Bananza's character redesign his official seal of approval, praising the new Switch 2 game's look: "It's really ace!"
Nintendo Switch 2 in dock next to JoyCon controller grip and red backdrop
Former Blizzard boss says it's a "hard pass for me on Switch 2" as he points out its high cost and expresses uncertainty about its performance: "Same low frames, $80 games"
Fire Force season 3
Fire Force season 3 release schedule – when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll and Netflix?
Back of Nintendo Switch 2 dock with cut out revealing fan highlighted in blue
Nintendo says the Switch 2 "isn't simply an improved Nintendo Switch, we redesigned the system from the ground up," and after 8 years, I'd sure hope so
Nintendo Switch 2 hardware
Japan's "multi-language" Switch 2 costs 20,000 more yen, or $130 more dollars, than the Japanese-only version
Elden Ring character on a horse
Elden Ring on Switch 2 is officially called Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition, and it comes with new weapons, armor, and horse armor (kinda)