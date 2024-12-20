Sonic 3 post-credits scenes explained: how many are there and how do they potentially set up Sonic 4?

Sonic 3 has sped into theaters and as with all movies these days, there's a question about whether it's worth waiting through the credits for any potential teases for future releases.

Indeed, the Sonic franchise has a history of introducing pivotal characters in post-credits scenes; the first movie brought Tails to Earth after the credits rolled and the second showed the anti-hero Shadow being kept on ice at a G.U.N. facility.

It's perhaps no surprise then to learn that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 keeps with tradition and features a post-credits scene – but how many does the threequel have and are they worth sticking around for?

We're going to answer those questions regarding the Sonic 3 post-credits scenes below, but a few things to keep in mind. While the first section of this article does not feature spoilers, the second part does as we dive into what everything means. We'll give you a big spoiler warning so you know not to scroll on any further than you need to.

Does Sonic 3 have a post-credits scene?

If you're about to see the sequel – or perhaps you're sitting in the theater, watching the credits, wondering whether you should leave or stay – then you should know that there are two Sonic the Hedgehog 3 post-credit scenes.

The first is a longer tease that happens mid-way through the credits, while the second is a few seconds tagged to the very end of the credits which answers a question you may have about a certain character…

If you've watched Sonic 3, including those two post-credits scenes, and have some questions about what everything means, then continue to scroll on. For everyone else, here’s your spoiler warning: the following contains major spoilers for the Sonic 3 post-credit scenes!

Sonic 3 mid-credits scene explained

Still here? Then you have witnessed Sonic winning his big race against Knuckles and Tails, only to be taken by surprise as an army of robot Sonics attack him. But before they can do much damage, a hooded, pink-haired hedgehog starts smashing them around with a giant hammer, saving Sonic from his potential doom.

Who is that new CGI ally? Well, Sonic fans will be jumping from their seats celebrating the introduction of Amy Rose on screen. Amy is one of the more popular Sonic characters, having first appeared in the Sonic manga before coming to the games in Sonic CD. From there, she's appeared in multiple mainline instalments in the series, primarily as a fawning Sonic fan-girl who will do anything to get on Sonic's good side. In more recent years, she's been on more level-pegging with Sonic, especially since the TV series Sonic Boom, in which she's more coy about her affection for Sonic.

And those robots she's beating up are variations of Metal Sonic, a character in the games who was also introduced in Sonic CD. However, unlike in the movie, there's only one Metal Sonic. The filmmakers seem to be going down a different path here then, potentially taking inspiration from comic book series Sonic the Comic, in which dozens of Metal Sonics, known as Metallix, group together to form The Brotherhood of Metallix. That storyline has not been adapted to other media yet, though could be an inspiration for Sonic 4 which was just announced.

Sonic 3 post-credits scene explained

Then there's that second post-credits scene teasing Shadow the Hedgehog's return to Earth. We were led to believe Keanu Reeves' anti-hero had sacrificed himself pushing the Eclipse Canon away from our planet, but he seems to be very much alive and ready for a sequel. We see Shadow's shoes stepping into a crater, with his hand reaching out to pick up one of the rings he took off his feet earlier on in the battle, that typically form part of his outfit.

But maybe it's not setting up a movie sequel? Reeves could very well play Shadow in a spin-off series, similar to how Knuckles, the villain of Sonic 2, went on to have his own Paramount Plus show. In fact, Reeves and Knuckles voice actor Idris Elba have teased the idea of a spin-off series headlined by the two of them. In other words, get ready, because Knuckles and Shadow could be on the cards.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is out in US theaters now, before hitting UK shores on December 21.

For more, check out our Sonic the Hedgehog 3 review and our Sonic 3 ending explained to answer all your questions.