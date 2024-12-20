Sonic 3 cameos explained: two legendary video game characters appear, but with a twist

Sonic 3 features a lot of characters. We're talking major parts for Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Tom, Maddie, and Agent Stone; the introduction of Keanu Reeves' Shadow and Krysten Ritter's Director Rockwell; and appearances from three members of the Robotnik clan (Eggman, Gerald, and Maria).

Still, director Jeff Fowler goes one step further and introduces a few more key characters in the first Sonic the Hedgehog 3 post-credits scene. Indeed, the moment serves a similar purpose to the second Sonic movie's post-credits, bringing famous characters from the games to the big screen for the first time.

But before we dive into those Sonic 3 cameos, here’s your spoiler warning: the following contains major revelations from Sonic the Hedgehog 3, including a deep dive into the characters who appear in that post-credits scene. If you haven't watched the latest instalment in the franchise, then make like Sonic and zoom out of here until you have.

Who is Amy Rose?

(Image credit: SEGA)

The mid-credits scene for Sonic 3 introduces us to a pink-haired, hammer-wielding hedgehog who game fans will immediately recognize as Amy Rose. She was first created as part of the Sonic manga series that ran between 1992 and 1993 before being introduced in the games in 1993's Sonic CD, originally the flagship game of the Sega CD, itself a CD-ROM-reading accessory for the Sega Genesis.

Amy was notable for one major reason; she was the first female character in the Sonic games. Unfortunately, her portrayal was, shall we say, of the time… In Sonic CD, she's something of a damsel in distress who needs rescuing from Doctor Robotnik after she proclaims herself to be Sonic's girlfriend.

In the years since then, she's become a more three-dimensional character, though her defining characteristic remains being besotted with Sonic. That, though, has somewhat matured in recent years, thanks partly to her portrayal in the TV show Sonic Boom. In the 2010s series, Amy is more coy about her love for Sonic while also being a more hardy adventurer herself.

It's too early to say how she will be portrayed in the upcoming Sonic 4, but there's no doubt her charming personality and delight in helping others will be key parts of her character. As seen in the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 post-credits scene, she will have her trusty Piko Piko Hammer with her.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It's also worth noting that she's wearing a hood, which implies that she's perhaps been undercover on Earth for some time. Could she have been watching Sonic for a number of years? Maybe she's been secretly harboring a crush…

Who is Metal Sonic? And what is The Brotherhood of Metallix?

(Image credit: SEGA)

We also see Metal Sonic in the post-credits scene. The character was also introduced in Sonic CD as a creation of Eggman, who made the metallic Sonic recreation as a way of besting the Blue Blur. Metal Sonic was classically portrayed as an Eggman stooge, though came to have a personal vendetta against Sonic, hoping to one day best the hedgehog and prove himself superior. Over the years, their rivalry has been a key part of the games.

There is, however, one major issue with the movie's version of Metal Sonic – there's only ever been one Metal Sonic in the games, whereas the movie introduces a whole swarm of robots. There is, however, precedent for this within Sonic media.

In the comic book series Sonic the Comic, released between 1993 and 2002, multiple Metal Sonics, known as Metallix, make an appearance. They are all failed creations of Robotnik and, once he abandons them, they form together to create The Brotherhood of Metallix. In fact, they go on to create a leader of their own, Emperor Metallix, who is something of a match for Sonic.

Could this be the storyline that inspires Sonic 4? That remains to be seen. Director Jeff Fowler could be going really off-book for the next one, though The Brotherhood of Metallix would certainly be an entertaining antagonist for Team Sonic to face.

That jumper fan theory...

(Image credit: Paramount)

Now, a look at something surprisingly silly that came true. We reported before the release of Sonic 3 that some fans were speculating that Amy could appear in the post-credits because of the color of Tika Sumpter's jumper in a marketing poster. Yes, really.

Sumpter plays Sonic's adopted mother, Maddie, in the Sonic movies, and in the first Sonic film, her character wears a yellow jacket. Then, for Sonic 2, she wore a black and red combination. In her character poster for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, she's wearing pink.

Fans speculated that, because the yellow teased Tails, and the red and black teased Shadow, the pink was teasing a potential appearance by Amy. Those fans were, perhaps by sheer chance, right. However, expect us all to be debating what the color of Sumpter's clothing in Sonic 4 means for that movie's post-credits scene in the future.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is out in US theaters now, before hitting UK shores on December 21.

For more, check out our Sonic the Hedgehog 3 review, our Sonic 3 ending explained guide, and our picks of the best video game movies of all time.