Will there be a Sonic 4? Here's what could be next for the video game movie series

Sonic 3 may have only just released in theaters but if you are anything like us, you will already be crying out for a sequel. Just like with the previous two installments, the new blockbuster delivers such an addictive burst of energy you are guaranteed to be left wanting more, wondering whether there will be a Sonic 4.

That's especially true given that Sonic the Hedgehog 3 introduces a fan-favorite character from the games to the franchise – yes, we are of course talking about Shadow, voiced by none other than Keanu Reeves. This time around we see our favorite Blue Blur (Ben Schwartz) go up against this mysterious new adversary, on a journey that threatens the fate of the entire world.

As you come out of the theater, the question you will undoubtedly be left with is – what's next? Well, we break all of that down below, looking at whether a Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is indeed on the cards. So, take a deep dive with us into whether the movie's ending does set up a sequel and what the team behind Sonic 3 themselves have said about the future.

But be warned though – the following features major spoilers for Sonic 3 so if you want to go in completely fresh, do not scroll down.

Will there be a Sonic 4?

(Image credit: Paramount)

The good news is, Sonic 4 has just been announced! Which is fantastic news as that jaw-dropping final act (which you can read about in detail with our Sonic 3 ending explained), alongside the two Sonic 3 post-credits scenes, do indeed set events up pretty nicely for a sequel. So it clearly was already on the filmmakers' minds.

With all of 'Team Sonic' surviving the events of the movie (Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Tom, and Maddie), our beloved gang is already poised to return for another adventure. And that is especially true given the exciting cameos we see in the mid-credits scene as look, you don't introduce Amy Rose and an army of Metal Sonics for nothing. Surely these characters from the video games briefly debut here with plans to have them heavily feature in Sonic the Hedgehog 4?

That's exactly what we saw with the previous two installments. As you may remember, the first Sonic movie teased Tails, who then had a leading role in Sonic the Hedgehog 2. And in turn, that sequel introduced Shadow right at the very end, who is the primary antagonist in Sonic 3. So, whilst it is currently unclear what story Sonic 4 will tell, it would (surely) definitely feature Amy Rose and these Metal Sonics.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We would also expect Shadow to return in Sonic 4 as although he seemingly died during the finale's big explosion, the final Sonic 3 post-credits scene reveals that he is actually alive and well (good for him).

And if that wasn't enough, we didn't technically see Jim Carrey's Dr. Robotnik die – look, in franchises like this if we don't see a body, the character isn't really dead. Perhaps then Eggman would also appear in Sonic the Hedgehog 4, as long as Carrey is up for another round in the suit.

The rest of the cast had already expressed interest in reprising their roles in future movies, with Sonic voice actor Schwartz recently telling GamesRadar+ that "we better do a thousand of these". James Marsden (who portrays Tom) isn't quite as willing to commit to Sonic 1000, but says as long as the audience appetite is there "we hopefully get to keep making them".

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is out in US theaters now, before hitting UK shores on December 21.

For more, check out our Sonic the Hedgehog 3 review and our picks of the best video game movies of all time.