Sonic 3 cast have their say on whether the threequel is the end of the series: "If you keep liking what we're putting out there, we'll continue to make these movies"

Sonic 3 may be an ending of sorts as the lightning-fast hedgehog's movie trilogy comes to a close, but that doesn't mean his race is run just yet. In fact, if the cast had their way, they would happily make more – if fan demand is there.

"I guess the great thing about these movies is that if the audience continues to love them, we hopefully get to keep making them," James Marsden, who has played Tom Wachowski in all three Sonic movies, tells GamesRadar+.

"It's a rare thing nowadays to be able to do a second movie, let alone a third. It's a huge testament to the fans loving what we do. There's nothing better than that. If you keep liking what we're putting out there, we'll continue to make these movies."

Sonic voice actor Ben Schwartz chimes in: "Are you crazy? We better do a thousand of these."

Director Jeff Fowler, though, points to living in the here and now as a philosophy he continues to preach for these movies – even if the franchise's usual post-credits stinger typically gets him fired up for more Sonic adventures.

"I always take them one movie at a time," Fowler, who is keen to never look too far ahead when it comes to the Blue Blur's cinematic future, says. "But then one of my favorite parts of the process is that end credits sort of scene and the tease of what's coming up next. You can't help but already have ideas and get excited about where things could go from here."

Sonic 3, starring Ben Schwartz, Keanu Reeves, Jim Carrey, Idris Elba, James Marsden, Krysten Ritter, Tika Sumpter, and Colleen O'Shaughnessey is hitting cinemas on December 20 in the US and December 21 in the UK.

