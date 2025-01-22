As Sonic 4 release date is revealed, fans are theorizing what story the next movie will tell

Just over a month after Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hit screens, Sonic 4 has set a release date, and fans are already wondering what part of the games the fourth installment will follow.

Sonic 4 is due to release in theaters on March 19, 2027, as reported by Deadline. However, as Paramount Pictures is yet to release a synopsis for the sequel, fans have already taken to Reddit and are theorizing what storyline from the original Sonic games the movie could follow.

"With everything we've seen so far, I expect Sonic 4 will be mostly about Metal Sonic and Amy with some likely references to robotic and cyborg characters overall," said one fan, while another added, "Sonic 4 better have Metallic Madness and Stardust Speedway's themes or I'm gonna be upsetti spaghetti."

Other Reddit users are already wondering what the possible fifth, sixth, and seventh Sonic movies could follow, with one pointing out that a new storyline may take more than one more movie to cover. "I expect this to lead into Sonic 5 which is most likely to be Sonic Adventure 1, AKA the Chaos Saga," said one user, and another highlighted, "I think Sonic 5 will be an original plot about Team Sonic going on the run from the Feds, and then the resolution of that will lead into Chaos."

Although the Sonic series so far has had a pretty quick turnaround with three movies and one TV show released over four years, some fans seem a little impatient, "I'm sorry but I simply cannot wait that long!" But other fans quickly pointed out just how fast Paramount has made its Sonic projects, writing, "They are cranking these out so fast!." Another added, "Two Sonic movies and a show before The Batman Part 2 (laughing emoji)."

An official cast list for Sonic 4 is yet to be revealed, but we expect Ben Schwartz to return as the voice of Sonic, alongside Idris Elba as Knuckles, as well as James Marsden and Tika Sumpter. Jeff Fowler has directed the trilogy to date, so it will be no surprise to see him helm the fourth installment too.



