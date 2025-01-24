Sonic 3 star says she "would love" to do a Tails spin-off series – and she's already got an idea for it

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 star Colleen O'Shaughnessy has called for a Tails spin-off because, well... why should Knuckles have all the fun?

In a new interview with ComicBook, the voice actor said she "would love" to see a show explore who the sweet, tech-loving fox, whose full name is Miles Prower, was before he met the titular speedster. "I think you could absolutely do a spin-off with Tails. An origin story for Tails would be amazing, to see where he came from… a little baby Tails.

"Is it of course amazing to have him with Sonic? For sure, because they are, you know, a sidekick/hero combination... They work so well together," she continued. "But I think it would be really neat to see where he came from. Why not?"

This isn't the first time O'Shaughnessy has expressed in fleshing out Tails' backstory. Back in 2022, she told GamesRadar+: "I'd like to see more of his world. How did he get started creating these things? How did he become an inventor? What was it that like? Was it because he was different? And he needed something to do? Did it always come to him? Did he have a crazy uncle? I would love to know how he got started in his gadgetry."

While Sonic is obviously the main focus of the franchise's big-screen outings, Idris Elba's Knuckles got a taste of the limelight in his own Paramount Plus series, which was released in April 2024. The six-episode streaming event followed the echidna as he struggled to shake off his warrior mindset, adjust to a quieter life on Earth, and train middle-aged cop Wade Whipple (Adam Pally) in the art of combat.

Both Knuckles and Tails feature heavily in Sonic 3, as they help Sonic (Ben Schwartz) and a reluctant Robotnik (Jim Carrey) to thwart the dastardly plans of the latter's grandfather (also Carrey) and his vengeful partner-in-crime Shadow (Keanu Reeves).

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is still showing in some UK cinemas, and is available to buy digitally in the US. For more, check out our ranking of the best Sonic games.