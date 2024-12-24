One of Sonic 3's writers threatens us with a good time in a future movie: "We gotta get Big the Cat in there in some capacity"

Warning: the following features spoilers for Sonic the Hedgehog 3...

Sonic 3's writers have named their dream newcomers for future movies and, yes, one of the picks is Big the Cat.

"We've done a lot of thinking about a lot of these characters, ones who haven't appeared, may not appear," Pat Casey told GamesRadar+. "And, you know, it’s like how would we do Silver? Well, how do we do Big the Cat? That's the really important one. But that's for the future and we'll see."

Josh Miller says, "But which character would I love to see? My joke answer that probably isn’t a joke… at some point in time, we gotta get Big the Cat in there in some capacity. I like the idea of imagining what he looks like rendered out in Sonic movie fashion."

Casey adds, "I mean, I just feel like Rouge the Bat, she'd be a great movie character. It's such a classic archetype, but we'll see."

For some, Big the Cat is largely seen as a big, cuddly figure of fun in the Sonic universe. A giant purple cat with a love of fishing, Big (and his best friend Froggy) were introduced in Sonic Adventure.

Rouge, meanwhile, is a skilled thief who debuted in Sonic Adventure 2, the same game that introduced the world to Shadow the Hedgehog.

Whether either member of the Sonic universe shows up in the newly-announced Sonic 4 remains to be seen. The Sonic 3 post-credits scene has seemingly already filled out the series with more newcomers in the shape of Metal Sonic and long-time Sonic ally Amy Rose. But we had better keep our fishing rods handy. Just in case.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is out now in theaters worldwide. For more, check out our guide to Sonic 3 Easter eggs you may have missed, as well as our breakdown of the Sonic 3 ending.