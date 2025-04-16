James Gunn celebrates Jimmy Olsen's 85th anniversary with a Daily Planet set photo that may be hiding one of the weirdest Superman Easter eggs yet

Superman director James Gunn has marked the occasion of the 85th anniversary of the debut of Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen with a photo of actor Skyler Gisondo in the role on the set of the upcoming film, revealing a better look at the inside of the Daily Planet, along with what appears to be a very silly little Easter egg.

Here's the photo. Take notice of the picture on the desk of Beck Bennet's sports reporter Steve Lombard, which appears to be an autographed picture of a house cat:

Today is the anniversary of Superman’s Best Pal Jimmy Olsen. @SkylerGisondo’s performance in #Superman is gonna knock you out of your socks.Photo by Jess Miglio. pic.twitter.com/uQq4g99RfWApril 15, 2025

There is in fact a famous housecat in the Superman mythos, Supergirl's cat Streaky, who is a stripey orange cat with all the powers of a Kryptonian, much like Superman's dog Krypto. Is it possible that Streaky exists in the new DC Universe as well? It's not impossible, especially as we already know that Supergirl is definitely around.

Here's a closer look at the photo:

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Jimmy Olsen, the Daily Planet's cub reporter, first appeared on an episode of the famed Superman radio serial that also introduced several other important characters and concepts to Superman's world that were later brought into comics, including Daily Planet editor-in-chief Perry White (to be played by Wendell Pierce in the upcoming film) and even Kryptonite.

In terms of other Kryptonian animals, at one point, there were actually a few, including Comet the Super-Horse and Beppo the Super-Monkey, who joined up with Krypto and Streaky to form the original Legion of Super-Pets, a concept that was later adapted into the 2022 animated film The League of Super-Pets.

(Image credit: DC)

James Gunn doesn't seem to be shying away from the more sci-fi oriented aspects of Superman's story with the upcoming film, even apparently including Lex Luthor's classic power armor, so it's definitely not impossible that there are other super-pets in the movie besides Krypto. And notoriously arrogant himbo Steve Lombard having an autographed picture of Streaky would be a pretty funny touch.

Superman hits theaters on July 11, 2025.