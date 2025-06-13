6 scary movies to watch this Friday the 13th on Netflix, Apple TV Plus, Shudder, and more

It's Friday the 13th today, which means there's no better time (until Halloween, at least) to have a horror movie marathon at home. But what should be on your list of films to stream?

In this list we've pulled together six of our favorite horror films, all of which are currently available on the best streaming services. We've tried to mix things up with some timeless classics and some more recent horror hits, including – of course – the Friday the 13th franchise itself. There's found footage thrills, some iconic slashers, and a recent twisty masterpiece.

So if you're looking for a great scare, check out the six movies on offer here. And when you're done, why not check out our guide to the best shows and movies to watch this week.

Halloween

Where to watch: Pluto TV

The slasher that helped popularize the sub-genre in the United States, following the giallo boom of the late 1960s, Halloween is a classic and a go-to movie come any occasion, especially Friday the 13th. Directed and scored by John Carpenter in 1978, the original Halloween perfectly captures that feeling of dread you may feel while home alone, that someone is lying in wait within the shadows of your own house.

The action is centered around the masked killer Michael Myers, who, after escaping from a mental institution on Halloween Night, goes back to his hometown and starts targeting teenager Laurie Strode after he spots her dropping off a key at his childhood home. Talk about bad timing, am I right? Carpenter perfectly crafts tension throughout the entire film as Michael stalks Laurie. Pair that with some brutal kills, and a killer who is an unstoppable force of evil who can't be reasoned with, and you've got the perfect scary movie for any Friday night.

Late Night with the Devil

Where to watch: Shudder

There's more than a touch of Ghostwatch about this enormously fun retro horror. David Dastmalchian stars as Jack Delroy, a late-night TV talk show host who holds a spooky Halloween special. One of his guests is parapsychologist Dr June Ross-Mitchell (Laura Gordon) who has brought with her Lilly D'Abo (Ingrid Torelli), a 13-year-old girl who is apparently possessed by a demon. Not everyone is convinced, however: another of Delroy's guests, Carmichael Haig (Ian Bliss) is determined to prove that D'Abo is a fraud.

A perfectly-realized pastiche of '70s talk shows, Late Night with the Devil feels tailor-made to give the ever-excellent Dastmalchian a leading role that shows off his range. Delroy is funny, charming, but also a little bit sinister even without the apparently demonic happenings around him. This is a whole lot of freaky fun and, by the climax, genuinely scary.

Barbarian

Where to watch: Netflix

Barbarian is a 2022 horror film that'll make you side-eye every future Airbnb booking you may make. Directed by Zach Cregger, things go south for Tess Marshall (Georgina Campbell) after she discovers that the Airbnb she is staying at for a job interview has not only been double-booked but also holds a sinister past... Barbarian is snappy, packed with action, and more than a few twists, while making references to generational trauma and abuse against women.

Not only do its themes feel super relevant in today's day and age, but Cregger's style makes for a perfect thrilling Friday movie choice. It's filmed almost like an old survival horror game as the camera follows Tess through an underground labyrinth. The monster is looming, but will still encourage a few giggles, and the story never overstays its welcome.

The Blair Witch Project

Where to watch: Apple TV Plus (US) / Prime Video (UK)

In 1994, three young filmmakers set out to make a documentary on Elly Kedward, the so-called Blair Witch. They are never seen again, but the harrowing footage of their last days is discovered and presented here. Or at least, that's how the story goes...

Thankfully, this terrifying found footage folk horror (shot in 1997, not 1994) is a fake – albeit an incredibly convincing one. Part of the reason for that is the way it was shot: filmmakers Daniel Myrick and Eduardo Sánchez really did force actors Heather Donahue, Michael Williams, and Joshua Leonard (playing fictionalized versions of themselves) to endure several days schlepping through the woods of Maryland, camping, while being constantly "attacked" by disguised members of the production staff. No wonder they all seem so stressed out! Eerie and unsettling precisely because of what the video fuzz doesn't quite let you see, The Blair Witch Project remains a benchmark in found footage horror and one of the most frightening films ever made.

Heretic

Where to watch: HBO Max (US) / Prime Video (UK)

Directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, Heretic is one of the newer additions to our list, but still manages to hold up against the classics when it comes to horror streaming picks worthy of your time. Who would have thought that Hugh Grant and horror would be a match made in heaven (excuse the pun)? The film follows two Mormon missionaries who make the poor choice of knocking on the door of Mr. Reed (Grant). Thinking they've got a potential new convert, things quickly shift to something more sinister when Reed invites them into his home...

Grant makes for a captivating villain, bringing all his regular charm to the role. He is subtly terrifying and perfectly captures the classic killer trope of "they seemed normal at first." Heretic also isn't afraid to confront the dark sides of religion itself, making for a story full of interesting conflict and tension. A great modern, Friday the 13th pick for sure!

The Friday the 13th franchise

Where to watch: Pluto TV (US), Paramount Plus (UK)

And of course, what better way to celebrate Friday the 13th than by watching all the Friday the 13th movies in order, starting with the very first slasher excursion to Camp Crystal Lake. While the famed ski-masked killer Jason Voorhees, technically, only makes a tiny appearance (and not in his typical get-up), the first Friday the 13th is a slasher fan's dream, packed with gory kills, and sexually active camp counselors getting the chop… literally. This is the movie where we learn about Jason's past and how he ended up being one of the most famed killers in cinematic history.

If you are in the UK, you can watch seven Friday the 13th movies over on Paramount Plus, including our personal favorite trainwreck of a flick, Jason Takes Manhattan. However, if you're based in the US, you'll need to head over to Pluto TV to watch Jason embark on his routine teen killing sprees.

