The best new shows and movies streaming this week on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and more

Welcome back to our weekly guide to the best new shows and movies! On this page you'll find our picks for six great films and TV series, all of which are available to stream this week.

It's really hard to stay on top of all the new shows and movies vying for your attention each week. That's why we've put together this handy list, which covers many of the best streaming services out there, including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney Plus, and more.

It's a slightly quieter week than usual (the second half of June is crammed with new releases), but there's still plenty of intriguing choices out there including the return of Netflix's Arnie action series Fubar, Tyler Perry's new movie, and Call Her Alex – the insightful new documentary about Call Her Daddy co-creator Alexandra Cooper. So go grab your snacks, sit back, relax, and let's plan the week's viewing.

Fubar

(Image credit: Christos Kalohoridis/Netflix)

Available: US

Where to watch: Netflix

The second season of Arnie's explosive action comedy Fubar arrives on Netflix this week. Schwarzenegger plays Luke Brunner, a CIA operative who has always kept the nature of his work secret from his daughter Emma (Monica Barbaro). The only trouble is, Emma is also secretly employed by the agency...

Fubar season one ended with the Brunners' identities being leaked and the threat of old enemies coming after them, something that season 2 makes good on with the arrival of The Matrix star Carrie-Anne Moss as Greta Nelson, a German spy – and Luke's ex! Packed with thrilling action set pieces and some solid – and even occasionally quite touching – character work as this father and daughter finally get to really know each other, this is hugely entertaining blockbuster TV and a good reminder of just how skilled a comic actor Schwarzenegger is.

Check out our guide to the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

The Accountant 2

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Prime Video

If Fubar hasn't satiated your action appetite this week, then this belated follow-up to the 2016 action film The Accountant surely will. Ben Affleck stars once again as Christian Wolff, the titular bookkeeper. This isn't a story about someone filing tax returns, however – Christian has some serious connections to the criminal underworld, and he'll need to call on them – and his estranged hitman brother Braxton (Jon Bernthal) – when he uncovers a mystery connected to the death of an old friend...

The original Accountant movie was a solid, if unspectacular thriller, so it's nice to be able to say that this sequel is a huge improvement in almost every way. The plot is stronger, the action scenes more exciting. Affleck and Bernthal continue to have great chemistry as two estranged brothers who are forced to work together in very difficult circumstances. Exciting stuff.

Keep track of the best upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond.

ROMCON: Who the F**k is Jason Porter?

(Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

This two-part Amazon Original documentary may just put you off dating for life. Toronto real Estate broker Heather Rovet met handsome handyman Jace Peretti in 2018 and the two quickly embarked on a whirlwind relationship. Over time, however, cracks started to show in the relationship, with friends claiming to have seen Jace on dating apps. An accidental discovery eventually revealed the awful truth: "Jace Peretti" was actually Jason Porter, a serial thief and fraudster.

ROMCON: Who the F**k is Jason Porter? sees Rovet change from being the heartbroken victim of a horrifyingly cruel romance scam (one that cost her hundreds of thousands of dollars) to someone determined to bring Porter to justice.

These are the best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now.

Tyler Perry's Straw

(Image credit: Chip Bergmann/Perry Well Films 2/Netflix)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Netflix

Tyler Perry may be best known as a comic actor and as the creator of the Madea films, but he's also a versatile writer and director. This crime thriller certainly leans into the more serious side of his writing. Straw follows Janiyah Wiltkinson (Taraji P. Henson), a struggling single mom living in a run down apartment with her starving daughter Aria (Gabrielle E Jackson). While having the day from Hell, Janiyah gets caught up in a robbery – and events spiral drastically out of control...

Taraji P. Henson is terrific in this intense and stressful thriller about a normal woman pushed fully over the edge. The sheer number of disastrous things that happen to Janiyah in Straw arguably strains credulity a little, but there's a real sense of catharsis as she finally starts to kick back against an unfair system.

Our list of the best Netflix movies is well-stocked with classics.

Call Her Alex

(Image credit: Disney)

Available: US

Where to watch: Hulu

Alexandra Cooper is the co-creator (with Sofia Franklyn) and host of Call Her Daddy – a sex advice and comedy show that, since its launch in 2018, has grown into one of the world's most popular podcasts. This two-part documentary follows Cooper as she prepares for her first-ever live show, revealing her anxieties around the tour and delving into the important relationships in her life. It's an honest, intimate, and sometimes harrowing story.

While the first part reveals Cooper's early years, the second episode delves deeper into the story of Call Her Daddy itself, including the highs – an astonishingly lucrative Spotify deal and a high-profile interview with Kamala Harris – and the lows, such as some very public falling out. This is a fast-moving and engaging documentary that's not just for members of Cooper's "Daddy Gang."

Find something to watch with our list of the best Hulu movies.

The Kollective

(Image credit: Hulu)

Available: US/UK

Where to watch: Hulu

This globe-trotting series follows a team of citizen journalists as they set out to expose a terrifying conspiracy in the wake of a plane crash. Inspired by the real life Netherlands-based investigative journalism group Bellingcat, The Kollective is a smart six-part drama that sees the brave journos uncover government corruption and assassination orders – but will they survive long enough to get the news out to the world?

The show stars Californication's Natascha McElhone, Céline Buckens, Felix Mayr, and more, and looks like a dark delve into a web of lies and intrigue, while staying rooted somewhat in fact. It starts streaming on June 10.

Check out our guide to the best shows on Hulu for more streaming inspiration.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus.